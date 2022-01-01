ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

2 juveniles face attempted murder charges after shooting at Catawba College in North Carolina

By Joey Gill
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qEio7_0daeRjMi00

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Salisbury Police have arrested two juveniles identified as the shooters in an incident at the Catawba College gymnasium on Wednesday night.

According to Salisbury police, the juveniles were taken into custody Friday and taken to the Stonewall Jackson Youth Development Center. Both were charged with two counts of attempted murder with more criminal charges expected. The suspects are not being named by investigators because of their ages.

‘Innocent bystanders.’ 13 and 14-year-old boys shot at Catawba College in Salisbury, NC during high school basketball tournament

A 13-year-old and a 14-year-old are still recovering from their injuries after they were shot during a fight that broke out during a high school basketball tournament, according to Salisbury police.

Authorities said the suspects fired multiple rounds just after 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, that hit the two teenage boys in the lobby of the Catawba College gymnasium.

Salisbury Police Chief Jerome “Jerry” Stokes said the 14-year-old boy was shot in his right forearm and taken to Rowan Regional Medical Center. He was released Wednesday night.

A 13-year-old boy was hit in the right leg and taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. Stokes said he remains in the hospital but is in good/stable condition. Neither teen was reportedly involved in the altercation, authorities said.

The NC State Bureau of Investigation is assisting Salisbury with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Salisbury police at 704-638-5333 or to contact the department via private message on social media. Information can also be submitted to Salisbury-Rowan Crimestoppers at 866-639-5245.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Tight-knit community mourns tragic loss of NC trooper

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A North Carolina trooper was hit and killed by his brother, a fellow trooper, during a traffic stop in western North Carolina Monday, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. Authorities said Trooper John Horton was parked at a traffic stop at High Shoals Church Road […]
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Man accused of firing shots from vehicle in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly pointing a gun out of a car window and firing multiple shots, according to an incident report from the Hartsville Police Department. Corey Ernesto Poland-Pritchett, 21, of Bishopville, was charged with attempted murder, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a firearm by a […]
HARTSVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Salisbury, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Salisbury, NC
Crime & Safety
WBTW News13

Armed robbery reported at Hartsville area convenience store

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities in Darlington County are investigating after a man with a gun reportedly robbed a Hartsville area convenience store Tuesday night. Sheriff James Hudson said it happened about 9 a.m. at the Foxes Corner convenience store at the intersection of Lakeview Boulevard and Old Camden Road. The sheriff’s office said […]
HARTSVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catawba College#Shooting#Juveniles#Nc State#Nexstar Media Inc
WBTW News13

Man who killed Michael Jordan’s father in Lumberton had prison infractions before parole revoked

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – A man serving a life sentence for killing Michael Jordan’s father was caught possessing substances weeks before his parole agreement was “terminated,” according to information from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. Larry Demery was convicted for the 1993 death of James Jordan, who was traveling from Charlotte to Wilmington […]
LUMBERTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

2 injured in Laurinburg shooting, possible 3rd victim chased away

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Police in Laurinburg are investigating a shooting that left two, possibly three people injured. Officers were called to the 300 Block of E. Vance street at 4:00 p.m. Sunday and were told two people went to Scotland Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds, according to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police […]
LAURINBURG, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy