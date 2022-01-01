2 juveniles face attempted murder charges after shooting at Catawba College in North Carolina

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Salisbury Police have arrested two juveniles identified as the shooters in an incident at the Catawba College gymnasium on Wednesday night.

According to Salisbury police, the juveniles were taken into custody Friday and taken to the Stonewall Jackson Youth Development Center. Both were charged with two counts of attempted murder with more criminal charges expected. The suspects are not being named by investigators because of their ages.

A 13-year-old and a 14-year-old are still recovering from their injuries after they were shot during a fight that broke out during a high school basketball tournament, according to Salisbury police.

Authorities said the suspects fired multiple rounds just after 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, that hit the two teenage boys in the lobby of the Catawba College gymnasium.

Salisbury Police Chief Jerome “Jerry” Stokes said the 14-year-old boy was shot in his right forearm and taken to Rowan Regional Medical Center. He was released Wednesday night.

A 13-year-old boy was hit in the right leg and taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. Stokes said he remains in the hospital but is in good/stable condition. Neither teen was reportedly involved in the altercation, authorities said.

The NC State Bureau of Investigation is assisting Salisbury with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Salisbury police at 704-638-5333 or to contact the department via private message on social media. Information can also be submitted to Salisbury-Rowan Crimestoppers at 866-639-5245.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.