The former Summer Rae has traded “bump and feed” for “buy the dip.”. Danielle Moinet, better known as Summer Rae in WWE, lived her dream of being a WWE Superstar and had the pleasure of competing at WrestleManias and even being a part of the Total Divas reality show, but now, she is moving into the cryptocurrency space and carving her own niche in a brand new ring of competition.

