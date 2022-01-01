ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arsenal loss to leader Man City sees grip on 4th loosened

Frankfort Times
 3 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Watching an electrifying first half and wowed by...

albuquerqueexpress.com

Manchester City defender Mendy charged with seventh rape

A court has heard that Benjamin Mendy, the Manchester City defender accused of six counts of rape, has been charged with a further offense. Former France international Mendy appeared at Chester Crown Court in the UK on Thursday, when the lifting of restrictions allowed the emergence of a further rape charge to be revealed against the 27-year-old.
BBC

Arsenal impress, but Man City look unstoppable

If Mikel Arteta wanted to assess how much his Arsenal team have improved this season then playing Premier League leaders Manchester City was the perfect benchmark. This was a completely different Gunners outfit to the one thumped 5-0 at the Etihad early in the campaign, with Arteta’s side briefly sitting bottom following that defeat.
Tribal Football

Arsenal charged by FA after Man City defeat

Arsenal have been charged by the Football Association for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during Saturday's home defeat to Manchester City. The incident happened in the 59th minute when Gunners defender Gabriel was sent off after receiving a second yellow card. Brazilian Gabriel was...
The Independent

Liverpool trio forced to miss Chelsea clash amid suspected Covid cases

Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip were ruled out of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Chelsea due to suspected positive Covid-19 tests.The trio missed out for a Reds side who were already without boss Jurgen Klopp after another suspected positive Covid test.Liverpool confirmed on Saturday that Klopp’s assistant Pep Lijnders would take charge at Stamford Bridge but were forced into further withdrawals on Sunday in the build-up to kick-off.LIVE: Follow live coverage of Chelsea vs LiverpoolWhile Chelsea elected to omit Romelu Lukaku after recently admitting his unhappiness in west London, Liverpool arrived at Stamford Bridge with a host of their...
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Manchester United offered Martial swap as Tottenham target Juventus and Milan midfielders

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Romelu Lukaku’s future has suddenly been thrown into doubt after his recent interview expressing his desire to one day return to Inter Milan, despite only joining Chelsea for £97.5m last summer.Liverpool are said to be plotting a move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka and are monitoring the 20-year-old’s contract situation at the Emirates, according to the Express. Saka, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, is under contract until 2024 at Arsenal, while Liverpool have reportedly also made...
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal make player-plus-cash offer for Dusan Vlahovic and Romelu Lukaku update

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.The drama this month has centred around Romelu Lukaku’s future after his recent outburst following an unauthorised interview where he admitted to being “not happy” at the European champions and eager to one day return to Inter Milan, despite only joining Chelsea for £97.5m last summer.Meanwhile Newcastle appear keen to spend lavishly this month after their newfound Saudi investment, with Sven Botman an early target, as Eddie Howe considers the Dutch defender an option after impressing with Lille.Liverpool are said to be plotting a...
AFP

Chelsea fight back to hold Liverpool, Benitez under fire as Everton crash

Chelsea staged a thrilling fightback from two goals down to rescue a 2-2 draw against Liverpool despite the absence of the exiled Romelu Lukaku, while Everton crashed to a 3-2 defeat against Brighton as pressure mounted on Rafael Benitez on Sunday. Brentford came from behind to beat Aston Villa 2-1 thanks to Mads Roerslev's close-range finish in the 83rd minute. smg/iwd
The Independent

Brentford strike late to down Aston Villa as Steven Gerrard returns

A late strike from Mads Roerslev condemned Steven Gerrard to defeat on his return to the touchline at Brentford.Gerrard was back in the Aston Villa dug-out following a Covid lay-off as his side attempted to bounce back from the Boxing Day defeat at Chelsea.They led through an early Danny Ings strike, but Yoane Wissa hit a spectacular equaliser for the Bees before Danish defender Roerslev proved the unlikely hero with his first professional goal to seal a 2-1 victory.The visitors were without their former Brentford frontman Ollie Watkins but Ings made light of his strike partner’s absence when he opened...
The Independent

Wolves strike late to beat Manchester United and end Ralf Rangnick’s unbeaten run

This was the first defeat of the Ralf Rangnick era but not only that, it was deserved. In all honesty, it may even be overdue. Manchester United had been fortunate to beat bottom-of-the-league Norwich City before Christmas, then lucky to escape with a draw against an equally embattled Newcastle after it. Now, to usher in the new year, their comeuppance came against a side that had scored once in their last six games and twice in their last eight before Joao Moutinho’s late winner.Wolverhampton Wanderers are having an uncertain season, having made a solid start only to suffer that scoring...
