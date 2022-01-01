MSU to require COVID vaccine or negative test at indoor events

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS/WOOD) — Just like the University of Michigan announced earlier Saturday, Michigan State University is adopting new COVID-19 protocols for all indoor athletic events.

Beginning Jan. 1, MSU will require fans at indoor athletic events to show proof of they’ve had their COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event. The COVID-19 vaccine requirement applies to all those ages 12 and up.

The university’s indoor mask mandate remains in effect for all home athletic events, as well as ticketed events at the Broad Art Museum, Wharton Center, the Auditorium and College of Music performances, such as concerts and recitals, that take place at Fairchild Theatre, Alumni Memorial Chapel, Cook Recital Hall, Murray Hall or Hollander Hall.

In order to attend a sporting event, spectators must show their COVID-19 vaccination card or a digital image along with a photo ID matching the name on the card. MSU students, faculty and staff can show their University ID as proof of vaccination, since MSU mandates vaccines for students, faculty and staff.

Those without proof of vaccination should bring a photo ID and either a printout or a photo of their negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours before the event start time. People ages 17 and under accompanied by an adult will not be required to show a photo ID.

MSU recommends arriving early to events for verification. The university will not be providing on-site testing at events.

MSU will not provide refunds to guests who refuse to comply with the new rules, since all guests can get in by showing their negative COVID-19 test without sharing their vaccination status.

Theatre, art and music events will begin this policy on Jan. 4 with the “Cats” performance at Wharton Center and continue through the spring 2022 semester.

The first scheduled event with the new policy in place is the men’s basketball game against Nebraska on Jan. 5.

The new policy announcement comes one day after MSU announced the majority of its classes would start the spring semester in a virtual format . The new semester starts Jan. 10.

— WOODTV 8 digital journalist Christa Ferguson contributed to this report.

