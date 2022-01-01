ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Josh Allen’s jersey, cleats from Week 16 added to Pro Football HOF

By Mary Margaret Johnson
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04vDJ7_0daePN4Q00

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Sunday, the Bills topped the Patriots 33-21 to move back into first place in the AFC East. Bills quarterback Josh Allen looked poised in Foxborough, throwing for 314 yards and three touchdowns the win.

With those three scores, the Bills quarterback became the first player in NFL history with at least 100 touchdown passes and 20 rushing touchdowns in his first four seasons in the league. The Bills tweeted on Friday afternoon that Allen’s jersey and cleats from Week 16 are headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame where they will be on display in Canton, Ohio.

“We’re a part of someone making history at the QB position, and you can only say that so often about so many things. Those type of players don’t just come around. So we’re definitely smelling the roses and being very grateful that I’m able to see it firsthand and be on these teams,” Harrison Phillips said.

How the Bills can clinch a playoff spot this week

“it’s insane, it’s incredible that he’s sending his jersey and cleats to the hall of fame in year four. At the same time, it’s not surprising. We’ve been with this dude for a long time, this is my third season with him. We’ve seen him make freak All-Star, All-Pro plays every Sunday, so it’s at the point where it’s normal to us, but at the same time it’s just unbelievable,” Dawson Knox said.

Josh Allen is one touchdown pass away from joining Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers as the only quarterbacks with consecutive seasons with 4000+ passing yards and 35+ passing touchdowns.

Stefon Diggs needs just eight catches to set a new NFL record for most catches in a players’ first two seasons with a team. We’ll see if Allen and Diggs can break those records against the Falcons on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
editorials24.com

AFC Week 16 overreactions: Josh Allen, Bills are only team capable of stopping Chiefs

AFC Week 16 overreactions: Josh Allen, Bills are only team capable of stopping Chiefs. A Senior writer & Editor, James is a postgraduate in biotechnology and has an immense interest in following news developments. Quiet by nature, he is an avid Lacrosse player. He is responsible for handling the office staff writers and providing them with the latest updates happenings in the world. He writes for almost all sections of Editorials 24.
JAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Drew Brees
Popculture

Antonio Brown 'Reveals' Why He Quit Buccaneers Game

Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Crushed For What He Said About Antonio Brown

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
The Spun

OJ Simpson Has 1-Word Reaction To Antonio Brown

When you’ve lost O.J. Simpson, you’ve really lost everybody. That’s where Antonio Brown is after his sideline meltdown at MetLife Stadium today. After reportedly being benched in the third quarter of the Bucs’ 28-24 win over the New York Jets, Brown took off his pads and jersey and made his way into the locker room shirtless. The shocking scene was likely the last thing we’ll see from Brown in a Tampa Bay uniform.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jersey#American Football#Pro Football Hof#Patriots#Joshallenqb#Profootballhof#Buffalobills#The Hall Of Fame
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
CBS Sports

Le'Veon Bell says he talked to Antonio Brown after controversial exit: 'You won't hear me talk bad about AB'

Antonio Brown had another controversial exit from an NFL team Sunday, yet his departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of a game was a new way for the four-time All-Pro wide receiver to go out. Despite the Buccaneers' rally to beat the New York Jets -- after Brown's exit -- all the questions were focused on Brown walking away from his team (and possibly the NFL for good).
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Reveals What Really Happened With Antonio Brown

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has shared some details on what he says happened with Antonio Brown on Sunday. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Buccaneers, said that he attempted to put the wide receiver back into the game, but he refused. FOX’s Jay Glazer shared what...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Report: Where Antonio Brown Went After He Left Stadium

Antonio Brown is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Sunday, the Bucs wide receiver left the field in an apparent temper tantrum. Brown was reportedly benched by head coach Bruce Arians. Following the benching, Brown took off his uniform and pads and ran off the field.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Bucs have not yet released Antonio Brown for 1 key reason

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made clear that Antonio Brown is finished as a member of the organization. As of Monday night, however, he still was, at least officially. The Buccaneers did not release Brown on Monday one day after the wide receiver’s bizarre sideline meltdown against the Jets. That does not mean the organization has had a change of heart. The Buccaneers are in communication with the NFL about how to handle the release, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post.
NFL
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy