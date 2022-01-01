ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

PM Update: Rain redevelops overnight. Near record warmth again Sunday.

By Greg Porter
Washington Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a wet and warm start to the new year. Temperatures today are running a good 15 to 20 degrees above normal, which is a trend we can’t seem to break, even in the new year. We’ve got a break in the rain for the next few hours, but heavier...

WEAU-TV 13

TRIPLE WINTER THREAT: Accumulating snow, gusty winds, falling temperatures Wednesday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Our first winter storm of 2022 will not drop a significant snow on the area, but will be more impactful than what you’d think, as strengthening winds and falling temperatures make for a combination of winter hazards. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 6pm Wednesday for snow accumulations and blowing and drifting snow that will keep roads slippery and reduce visibility. If you have to be out on the roads, allow for extra time to make your destination as it will be a slow go around the area!
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures are a bit warmer today, going from the 40s into the 60s by this afternoon. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with only a low 20% rain chance. Enjoy today’s nice, mild weather because changes are on the way. THURSDAY: A weak front will move through tomorrow morning, with scattered […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wales#The Washington Post
Chicago Tribune

Blowing snow, strong winds, and single-digit temps are expected over the next few days, forecasters say

Bundle up, Chicago. A cold front on Wednesday will bring temperatures in the upper teens and a wind chill factor in the single digits that will last until the weekend, forecasters say. Wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph and temperatures around 32 degrees were expected Tuesday evening, but by Wednesday morning, temperatures will drop into the upper teens, according to National Weather Service ...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Time To Prepare: More Snow On The Way For Thursday Into Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We are setting our sights on a Thursday PM to Friday AM storm system that will follow the same pattern as earlier this week, bringing more snow to the region. A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Thursday at 6 PM and remain in effect until Friday 7 AM. The “Watch” will be elevated to a “Warning” as we get within about 12 hours of the event. First, there will be a weak cold front moving across the mid-Atlantic this afternoon through Thursday morning. It will reinforce the cold air in place. The area of low pressure bringing the...
BALTIMORE, MD
cbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Starting Overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect overnight into Wednesday due to the risk of blowing and drifting snow that could create low visibilities and slick spots. According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, strong cold front will move into the area early Wednesday morning...
CHICAGO, IL
cbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Bitter Cold Going Into Wednesday, Expect Drifting Snow

CHICAGO (CBS) — An arctic front on the way tonight, so we can expect widespread blowing and drifting snow with high winds Tuesday night and Wednesday. According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, this is especially true in open, rural areas. A Winter Weather Advisory covers those counties.
CHICAGO, IL
WGAL

Snow expected Thursday night into Friday morning for Pennsylvania

Snow is expected by the end of the week for all of Pennsylvania. || Download the WGAL app | Get location-based alerts | Closings and Delays ||. "Light snow develops Thursday night into Friday morning, but it wraps up by sunrise. I’m thinking just a couple of quick inches overnight and it’s out by the Friday morning commute. But, your Friday morning commute will be impacted by this storm system as we dig out there. And we’ll see some blowing and drifting snow on Friday as winds pick up," said WGAL meteorologist Christine Ferreira.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: First Significant Snow Chances Move In This Week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Let’s talk about Thursday evening’s potential snow! The forecast for tomorrow is not a slam dunk, but then again when is it ever in Pittsburgh? WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos At this point, it looks like you should expect to see around an inch of snow region-wide. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center There will be places in the Laurel Highlands where snow totals will top two inches. While not a lot, this is the first significant chance for snow we have seen so far this season...
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Showers Around, Mainly Tuesday Morning

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Showers will continue to develop across the area Tuesday morning, with a few lingering into the early afternoon. Brief downpours are possible as these showers develop and move slowly from south to north through the area. First to see the rain was the Keys before they moved into Miami-Dade, Broward will be the last to see the showers later in the morning. Sunshine will break through the clouds once the rain moves off the coast, allowing temperatures to climb above 80 degrees this afternoon. Another cold front moves south through the Florida Peninsula on Friday but washes out before reaching South Florida. As high pressure builds in behind this front it will create a gusty ocean breeze here. Gusts over 20 mph area expected all weekend leading to rough surf, rip currents, and boating hazards. A shower can’t be ruled out but will be brief given they will be moving with the stronger breeze. Temperatures will not move much given the stronger ocean breeze. Morning lows will be in the upper 60s while highs remain just below 80 degrees. The next significant cold front looks like it will impact the area by the middle of next week.
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Warm, dull December ended with record-breaking temperatures

December was a warm, dull month that ended with record-breaking temperatures on New Year’s Eve the Met Office has said.While the unusually high temperatures on the last day of the year grabbed the headlines, the average minimum temperatures – how low the mercury falls each night – for the month were also notably high.Unseasonably mild conditions in mid and late December were caused by high pressure over the UK, but background warming due to climate change has made it more likely that warmth will “tip into” record-breaking territory, the Met Office said.When we see these weather patterns, they are more...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK snow: Yellow warnings issued by Met Office as temperatures plunge

Snow warnings have been issued across Scotland and northern England from 10am on Thursday as temperatures plummet to as low as -5C. Forecasters have said that “many places will see 1-2 hours of snow” and higher ground could see as much as 10-15cm fall.The Met Office have said that snow in the coming days could cause travel disruption and brief power black outs could also be possible. There are three snow warnings in place for Thursday January 6 and one sweeping warning covering the highlands of Scotland down to Manchester on Friday. The Met Office forecast for Thursday said...
ENVIRONMENT

