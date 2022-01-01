ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

1 dead after vehicle rear-ends snowplow

By Addi Weakley
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N7vSH_0daeOhCx00

One person is dead Saturday after a vehicle rear-ended a Kansas Department of Transportation snowplow traveling southbound on Interstate 435 just south of Leavenworth Road.

The crash happened shortly before 2 a.m.

A Kansas Highway Patrol crash log states the plow's warning lights were activated while treating the roadway.

For "unknown reason," a Chrysler Town and Country rear-ended the plow while traveling at highway speeds or greater, according to the crash log.

Ernesto Lopez, 20, of Platte City was identified by KHP as the fatality.

Comments / 0

Related
L.A. Weekly

Nancy Palacios Killed in Vehicle Crash on Taussig Avenue [Wasco, CA]

California Highway Patrol (CHP) said that at 5:50 a.m., Palacios, 26, was driving north on Palm Avenue south of Taussig Avenue approaching a pickup truck traveling southbound. Furthermore, CHP said Palacios, the driver of the sedan veered onto the right shoulder. Afterwards, they over-corrected to the left and rotated into...
WASCO, CA
Daily Voice

Authorities ID 3 Killed In Maryland Snowplow Crash

Authorities have revealed the identities of three people killed when their car crashed into a snowplow in Montgomery County. Montgomery County Police say Shawde Ajee Nayonta Wicks, 27, of Clinton; Natasha Ann Hunter, 41, of Baltimore and Gary Eugene Early of Baltimore all died when their Cadillac collided into the back of a Peterbilt snowplow dump truck at Columbia Pike near Briggs Chaney Rd., on Jan 3.
MARYLAND STATE
Metro News

Vehicle ends up in Potomac River after driver loses control

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — A Jeep ended up in the Potomac River and its owner went to the hospital Sunday. Deputies were dispatched at around 2:15 a.m. Sunday to the area of Maryland Lane and Risinger Road. A caller, later identified as Jeremy Nipper, told dispatch his Jeep Wrangler...
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snowplow#Kansas Highway Patrol#Plow#Traffic Accident#Chrysler#Khp
stgeorgeutah.com

Woman killed in rear-end collision on I-15 south of Cedar City

CEDAR CITY — A woman died Sunday evening after the car she was driving was hit from behind by a large truck on Interstate 15 about 10 miles south of Cedar City. The incident, which occurred just before 6:30 p.m. on northbound I-15 just south of mile marker 47, involved a white Nissan Sentra and a large equipment service truck.
CEDAR CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WIFR

One found dead in Rockford after single-vehicle crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Sheriff’s continue to investigate the death of a man who hit a cement pole Thursday night. Deputies found an unresponsive male at the scene of a crash just after 10:30 p.m. on December 23. The single-vehicle accident happened at the intersection of S. Horace Avenue and Cunningham Road.
ROCKFORD, IL
klin.com

Driver Charged After Vehicle Ends Up In Salt Creek

Lincoln Police received a report around 1:30 a.m. on January 1st that a Chevy Impala was in Salt Creek near 27th and Fairfield Street. Officers found the vehicle upside down and partially submerged. One person inside, 19 year old Jacob Rodriguez was removed from the vehicle with the help of...
LINCOLN, NE
wtae.com

Man dead after off-road utility vehicle crash in Fayette County

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 46-year-old man died after a crash involving an off-road utility vehicle. The crash happened Saturday in the area of Misty Lane in North Union Township. State police said James Donaldson, 46, of Lemont Furnace, lost control of the vehicle while he was operating...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
kptv.com

State Police: 3 dead after vehicle slips on ice in Deschutes County

DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – Oregon State Police said icy roads lead to the death of three people Monday night in Deschutes County. The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. when Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash along Highway 97 near milepost 113. Initial...
OREGON STATE
brproud.com

One dead after vehicle went airborne on I-10 at Perkins Road

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a 2011 Chevrolet Colorado that went airborne on I-10 at Perkins Road on Sunday morning. Traffic Homicide Detectives learned that the driver of the Colorado was traveling east on I-10 at Perkins Road when...
BATON ROUGE, LA
qcitymetro.com

Two men dead after a fatal vehicle collision Tuesday in northwest Charlotte.

Two men have died after a fatal vehicle collision Tuesday morning in northwest Charlotte. Authorities have identified the victims as 25-year-old Onjenay Porter and 32-year-old David Coleman. According to a statement by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, at approximately 5:10 a.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle crash with injuries in the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Eyewitness News

Woman dead after being struck by vehicle in Milford, police say

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Milford Wednesday evening, police say. Officials say the crash happened around 7:13 p.m. on Boston Post Road near the traffic light at Costco and Bowlero. The pedestrian was crossing the street when they were...
MILFORD, CT
CBS 42

2 people dead after two-vehicle collision in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people died following a two-vehicle collision in Tuscaloosa Thursday afternoon. The Tuscaloosa Police Department has identified the victims as Bessie Lee Cameron and her son Troy Lee Cameron. The crash occurred on 15th Street near Cloverdale Road around 12:30 p.m. According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, witnesses told officers that […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrz.com

One dead, multiple injured after three-vehicle crash in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A three-vehicle crash Dec. 22 killed one woman, injured a child and multiple others after a driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic. East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said one vehicle pulled out onto Hooper Road from Corlett Drive without yielding and made contact with a vehicle driving on the highway. The crash forced the second vehicle into the oncoming lane, resulting in a head-on collision with a third vehicle.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KAKE TV

1 dead after rear-ending semi on northeast Kansas highway

A woman died after crashing into a semi-truck early Friday morning. The accident took place before 1:30 a.m. Friday outside of the Sac & Fox Truck Stop in Powhattan, Kan. – a small northeast Kansas town, located in Brown County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a semi-truck driver...
KANSAS STATE
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy