1 dead after vehicle rear-ends snowplow

One person is dead Saturday after a vehicle rear-ended a Kansas Department of Transportation snowplow traveling southbound on Interstate 435 just south of Leavenworth Road.

The crash happened shortly before 2 a.m.

A Kansas Highway Patrol crash log states the plow's warning lights were activated while treating the roadway.

For "unknown reason," a Chrysler Town and Country rear-ended the plow while traveling at highway speeds or greater, according to the crash log.

Ernesto Lopez, 20, of Platte City was identified by KHP as the fatality.

