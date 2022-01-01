ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Texans at San Francisco 49ers odds, picks and prediction

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
3 days ago
 3 days ago
The Houston Texans (4-11) start the new year on the road against the San Francisco 49ers (8-7). Kickoff is Sunday afternoon at 4:05 p.m. at Levi’s Stadium. Below, we look at the Texans at 49ers odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.

The Texans have found something good late in the season. Averaging only 16.5 points per game all year, they have won two games in a row, scoring 71 points in those contests. QB Davis Mills has four touchdown passes and only one interception in the two wins.

The 49ers are battling to clinch a playoff berth but will likely be without QB Jimmy Garoppolo, who injured his thumb in the 49ers’ 20-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans last week. They have won five of their last seven games, averaging 27.4 points per game in that stretch.

Texans at 49ers odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Saturday at 4:37 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Texans +520 (bet $100 to win $520) | 49ers -800 (bet $800 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Texans +11.5 (-110) | 49ers -11.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 43.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Texans at 49ers key injuries

Texans

  • QB Deshaun Watson (not with team) out
  • WR Chris Conley (knee) questionable
  • CB Jimmy Moreland (illness) questionable
  • S A.J. Moore Jr. (illness) questionable

49ers

  • LB Dre Greenlaw (groin) out
  • LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) out
  • QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) doubtful
  • RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) questionable

Texans at 49ers odds, lines, predictions and picks

Prediction

Texans 24, 49ers 16

If there is an underdog money line play to make this week, this is the game. The 49ers will have rookie QB Trey Lance under center and, in his one start this season, the 49ers mustered only 10 points. With Mitchell hurt, they won’t have quite the running attack they want.

Mills is playing very well right now. The 49ers are only 18th in the league in points allowed and the Texans are rolling offensively.

A hot team going against one that will likely be without Garoppolo. If Lance is starting, as he is expected to, take the TEXANS (+520),

The Texans are 7-8 ATS this season and have covered the spread in their last two, as they picked up outright underdog wins. They are 4-4 ATS as underdogs of 10 or more points.

The 49ers are 7-8 ATS this season and 5-2 ATS in their last seven games. But they are 0-1 ATS with Lance starting. They will not be able to produce the offense necessary to cover this week.

Take the TEXANS +11.5 (-110).

The last three games for the 49ers and five of the last seven games have gone Under the projected total. They could only score 10 points in Lance’s other start this season.

The Texans’ last three have hit the Over. Houston can hit the 20-point mark, but the Niners will struggle again.

Take UNDER 43.5 (-110).

IN THIS ARTICLE
