The Hurricanes scored seven straight goals to complete wild comeback over Blue Jackets

The new year has already brought chaos upon the NHL, and it’s not even a day old.

During Saturday’s afternoon slate of NHL games to start 2022, the Columbus Blue Jackets held a 4-0 lead over the Carolina Hurricanes halfway through the game. Then, with just over 10 minutes left in the second period, Steven Lorentz opened the scoring for the Hurricanes. And then Carolina kept scoring. And scoring.

Ten minutes into the third period, the Hurricanes erased the 4-0 deficit completely with a tally from Nino Niederreiter. Then 16 seconds later, Ethan Bear gave the Hurricanes the 5-4 lead before Carolina tacked on two more for good measure for the 7-4 win.

Talk about a wild and improbable comeback from Carolina. Seriously, even the stats from Saturday’s game are completely bonkers in every way imaginable.

The Hurricanes’ social media team also had a hilarious turn of fortune as the team completed its comeback for one of the most bananas hockey games we’ve seen this season.

Here are all seven unanswered goals the Hurricanes scored en route to their dramatic victory on the first day of 2022.

Blue Jackets 4, Hurricanes 1: Steven Lorentz, 10:49 second period

Blue Jackets 4, Hurricanes 3: Brady Skjei, 13:07 third period

Blue Jackets 4, Hurricanes 4: Nino Niederreiter, 9:26 third period

Hurricanes 5, Blue Jackets 4: Ethan Bear, 9:10 third period

Hurricanes 6, Blue Jackets 4: Steven Lorentz, 8:01 third period

Hurricanes 7, Blue Jackets 4: Andrei Svechnikov, 2:30 third period