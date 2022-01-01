ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Homeless Vietnam Veteran Finds a Home

By Amanda Glover
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T0cME_0daeNkov00

It’s a new year! For this homeless veteran, 2022 means finding a home.

Vietnam Veteran Terry Ashenbrenner spent over a month living in different hotels. But as of yesterday, he finally found a place to call home. Now, this is the New Year’s surprise he’s been truly waiting for.

On November 23rd, the veteran lost his home to a horrific fire that erupted in an apartment building in the town of Dewey, WI. Just a few days after the fire took away his beloved home, he was diagnosed with cancer. During the night of the fire, Ashenbrenner revealed to NewsChannel 7 that his landlord kicked open his door and told him to get out of the building. Thankfully, no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

“This is a good new year for me…things are looking up. I’m not used to so much room,” Ashenbrenner told reporters.

Once news broke about the veteran’s joyous news, phone calls and emails began coming in. People have been quite fascinated by his story. The helpful people who assisted in finding Ashenbrenner a home range from friendly faces in his community to The Man of Honor Society.

“There are so many people I need to thank here,” he said.

How Others Have Assisted Homeless Veterans

With the help of his neighbor, Richard Peterson, the veteran was able to find his next home. “When I first found out about it, I started looking for houses. I told them [members of Veteran’s Weekly Cup of Coffee at Denny’s] about Terry’s situation and so I called Terry and told him to get over there right away.”

“It’s an uplifting time, especially during the holidays, to have him in a house instead of in a hotel, it means a lot to me. I feel for people and God’s blessed me and I like to help out other people,” he continued.

Earlier this summer, a New Jersey teenager found a way to give back to homeless veterans. Michael Ferrara raised $12,000 on his own to assist homeless vets. He raised the money through fundraisers at his school, and by asking people he knew for donations.

After coming across a social media challenge, Ferrara grew passionate about helping vets in need. The Houses for Warriors nonprofit made a challenge to raise awareness about veteran suicide and at-risk homeless vets.

“I decided to raise money for a Colorado nonprofit living in New Jersey because a homeless veteran is a homeless veteran. “Our veterans have fought for all 50 states, not just one. So, I feel it would be wrong of me to not raise money for homeless veterans just because they happen to live in a different state.” The teenager discussed with Fox News.

We applaud Michael Ferrara for his work for homeless veterans, and we congratulate Terry Ashenbrenner on his home-sweet-home!

Comments / 15

Ronald Spada
3d ago

I think all veterans should have a good financial free home after their service.

Reply(3)
15
M. Peterson
2d ago

But the VA? HUD? State Housing Authorities? Nope. Terrible systems with very little help. I served 10 years. And I was later homeless for 3 years with no help except friend’s couches. We talk all day about helping veterans but cut the budgets down to nothing. Hundreds of billions of dollars to Defense and we can’t even ensure veterans have a home and food

Reply
3
Cheryl lynn
1d ago

this brings me to tears.all veterans should have a place to live..we owe them so much..what is wrong with dept of defense

Reply
2
Related
Outsider.com

94-Year-Old Vet Served in Three Wars, Finds New Life as Artist

Vincent Miller served in the US Navy for more than 20 years. Over the course of his service, he saw three wars. As a teen, he enlisted to fight in World War II. Then, he served in the Korean War as well as the Vietnam War. Before retiring, Miller earned the rank of Chief Petty Officer. Today, the decorated veteran lives in Paramount Senior Living in Fredericksburg, Virginia. There, he keeps himself busy by creating detailed wooden statues and competing in weekly trivia games.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Outsider.com

Families of Fallen Soldiers Honored This Christmas by Believe With Me Foundation

The Believe With Me Foundation is honoring families of fallen soldiers this Christmas. The founder and CEO of the foundation, Lyette Reback, sat down with Fox earlier this week. Rebak shared how her foundation is giving back to those who need it most. Rebak said, “Believe With Me takes the opportunity at Christmas to serve 1,400 children who have lost a parent serving.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam Veteran#Homeless Veterans#Vietnam Vets#Veteran
Fox News

Arnold Schwarzenegger donates 25 tiny homes to homeless California veterans

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger on Thursday donated 25 tiny homes to homeless veterans in West Los Angeles. Schwarzenegger coordinated with Village for Vets, a nonprofit dedicated to providing food and shelter to homeless and at-risk veterans, as well as Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough and volunteer organization American Veterans (AMVETS) to build the tiny homes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Homeless
wtuz.com

Tusc County Friends of the Homeless Looking for New Home

Nick McWilliams reporting – The local organization assisting with the homeless population of Tuscarawas County is asking for community support with a new space to house residents. The Friends of the Homeless of Tuscarawas County, initially created in 2005, serves as the county’s only homeless shelter, and operates out...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
holycitysinner.com

Reps. Mace and Kilmer Introduce Tiny Homes to Tackle Veteran Homelessness

Congresswoman Nancy Mace (SC-01) released the following statement on the introduction of Tiny Homes for Homeless Veterans Act along with Congressman Derek Kilmer (WA-06) which aims to help combat veteran homelessness in the United States:. “One third of all the veterans in South Carolina reside in our Congressional district,” said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
devinenews.com

Medina County Veterans team makes sure Vietnam POW’s family is taken care of

On Dec.17th, 2021 at the Medina County Commissioners meeting, Ruben Gonzalez, a Medina County Veteran Service Officer was awarded an honor by Bob Certain, a commander of the American Ex Prisoners of War organization. An award given to Gonzalez for his help in aiding a POW from Colorado who had served in Vietnam and his widow get the benefits they deserved from Veteran Affairs (VA) and someone whom Gonzalez only refers to as ‘he,’ for privacy reasons, as he recounts the case.
MEDINA COUNTY, TX
Troy Record

SNAPSHOT: Tedisco honors Malta Vietnam War veteran

State Sen. Jim Tedisco (R,C-Glenville) presented a New York State Senate Proclamation to U.S. Army Vietnam War Veteran Roger Lefco of Malta, who has been a strong and effective voice for veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder from their time in our armed forces. First assigned to a highly-classified Army Security unit with the highest security clearance outside the Pentagon, Mr. Lefco was stationed in Okinawa, but volunteered to go to Vietnam rather than accept a transfer to England. (Photo provided)
MALTA, NY
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Quaker Valley Rotary Club collects socks for homeless veterans

For the second year, the Quaker Valley Rotary Club hosted a sock collection for homeless veterans. Larry and Dawn Capozzolo spearheaded this year’s initiative, placing a box with signs at Safran’s Supermarket in Sewickley, where community members could conveniently drop of their donations. The club promoted the drive on social media, encouraging local residents to donate.
SEWICKLEY, PA
Mining Journal

Groups support Jacobetti veterans home

906 Warrior Relief Fund, Sons of the American Legion Post 349 in Little Lake and Meijer’s of Marquette present the D.J. Jacobetti Veterans Home with items for their residents. 906 Warrior Relief Fund presented a check for $1,000 to purchase WIFI/Blue tooth compatible portable speakers for use throughout the facility. Sons of the American Legion Post 349 in Little Lake and Meijer’s of Marquette purchased $600 worth of electric razors and wrist watches for the residents. From the left: Jim Picotte, WRF director; Tom Gauthier, WRF director/finance officer of SAL; Shari Smith, D.J. Jacobetti activities director; Bill Akerley, WRF director/commander of SAL; John Papciak, WRF director; Helen Noel, WRL director; Tracy Papciak, WRF director; Walter Sleeter, WRF director; Adam Valeski, WRF director/National Guard soldier and family readiness specialist; Richard Wood, CEO WRF; and Butch Noel, WRF director.
MARQUETTE, MI
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Weatherford Couple's Charity Donates RVs to Homeless Veterans

For most people, an RV symbolizes a road trip or a vacation. For veterans who have received RVs from Operation Texas Strong 2021, those RVs are home. "We are tired of seeing homeless veterans on the street," Bobby Crutsinger said. Crutsinger and his wife, Peggy, started Operation Texas Strong 2021...
WEATHERFORD, TX
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

353K+
Followers
36K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy