A man was killed after he was pushed "into an oncoming train, without provocation," police in San Diego said Saturday, as a homicide investigation was launched. "The male struck the side of a passing train, causing his injuries," the San Diego Police Department said in a new release. The man had suffered "trauma to his upper body," it said, adding that officers had pronounced him dead at the scene shortly after 6 a.m. local time (3 a.m. ET) on Saturday morning.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO