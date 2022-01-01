ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Lofton's FTs boost Louisiana Tech past Western Kentucky

 3 days ago

Kenneth Lofton Jr. hit a pair of foul shots with five seconds left to lead Louisiana Tech to a 74-73 win over Western Kentucky on Saturday, the Bulldogs' ninth consecutive home victory.

On the next possession for the Hilltoppers, Dayvion McKnight missed a 3-pointer.

Lofton had 22 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs.

Cobe Williams had 18 points for Louisiana Tech (11-3, 2-0 Conference USA). Amorie Archibald added 17 points and eight rebounds. Keaston Willis had 11 points.

Louisiana Tech totaled 21 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Camron Justice had 22 points for the Hilltoppers (8-6, 0-1). Dayvion McKnight added 20 points and six rebounds. Josh Anderson had 15 points.

