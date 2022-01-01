Missing man accounted for in Boulder County

Related
Colorado reactivates EMS crisis standards of care after nearly 2 years
The move from the state comes in response to many EMS staff falling ill with COVID-19 and high demands for patient transports, according to Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Partial human remains discovered after Marshall Fire identified as 69-year-old man
The partial human remains discovered in unincorporated Boulder County following the Marshall Fire have been identified, the Boulder County Coroner's Office announced Friday.
5 things you need to know - Friday, January 7
Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Friday, January 7.
Partial human remains found at home in unincorporated Boulder County
Boulder County officials said Wednesday afternoon investigators had found partial remains of an adult in a home in the 5900 block of Marshall Road – likely the remains of one of two people still missing after the Marshall Fire last week in Boulder County.
A worker at Pueblo Steel Mill died in an accident
According to a post on the Pueblo County Coroner's Twitter account, a worker died at the EVRAZ Steel Mill in Pueblo on Tuesday.
Shortened schedule for COVID-19 test sites in El Paso County
Community COVID-19 testing sites will be running a shortened schedule today due to inclement weather.
Expanding wildfire mitigation to Colorado's plains
The Marshall Fire in Boulder County shows reason to evaluate mitigation and evacuation plans for people living closer to the plains.
Investigation into cause of Colorado fire could take months
The investigation into the origin and cause of the Marshall Fire, which burned more than 1,000 homes and businesses in Boulder County, Colorado on Thursday, could take weeks or months but is “in full force and full swing,” Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said Monday.
COVID numbers hit record high in Southern Colorado
COVID numbers hit a record high in Southern Colorado. The Omicron variant is likely the driver.
Programs help with heating bills
Rising natural gas prices will mean higher home heating costs this winter. Customers can apply for help from federal and local programs.
Fire breaks out at Copper Chase apartments
The Colorado Springs Fire Department is at the scene of a fire at the Copper Chase Apartments off of Southgate road.
Colorado Department of Corrections cancels all in-person visits
Effective today, all in-person visitation is cancelled in all of the Colorado Department of Corrections facilities.
Retired Boulder Fire Department battalion chief lost home in Marshall Fire
"It's all my community. We won't quit. We rise up," said retired Boulder Fire Department battalion chief Gilbert Espinoza, who lost his home in the Marshall Fire. "I have to look forward to things I can't see and not get stuck looking down because then I have nothing."
Tree-cycling drop off sites open next weekend in El Paso County
El Paso County residents can drop off their natural Christmas trees for recycling at a half dozen sites in Saturday and Sunday, January 8-9.
Hundreds of homes feared burned from Marshall Fire in Boulder County
Hundreds of homes were feared burned in Boulder County after hurricane-force winds fueled the growth of a grass fire that eventually exploded to 1,600 acres in size, shutting down roads and forcing thousands of people to evacuate Thursday.
Former Florence City Manager appears in court
Former Florence City Manager, Mike Patterson, was in court on Monday to be advised on the charges he is facing.
No casualties, fatalities reported from Marshall Fire as of Friday morning
No casualties or fatalities have been reported so far in Boulder County as the Marshall Fire continued to burn Friday morning, the county sheriff said during a news conference on New Year’s Eve.
Evacuation centers open for people forced to flee Marshall Fire
There are evacuation centers and shelters that will be open overnight for people forced to evacuate their homes because of the Marshall Fire in Boulder and Broomfield counties.
Hundreds of homes lost in Boulder County as firefighting efforts continue Friday
Hundreds of structures — including homes and businesses — have been destroyed in Boulder County following a fast-moving grass fire that forced evacuations in all of Superior and Louisville. Firefighting crews are continuing their efforts Friday morning.
How to donate to Boulder County disaster relief
The Community Foundation of Boulder County and the Colorado Red Cross are collecting donations for disaster relief efforts following numerous wildfires that caused widespread damage and property loss.
