New York state COVID rate hits new high at New Year's start

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Eric Adams is expected to address the surge in COVID across New York City. Hospitalizations in New York State have topped 10,000. We haven’t seen a number that high since May 2020. In New Jersey, more than 5,100 people are hospitalized, along with more than 1,500 in Connecticut. “We’re going to survive this,” Adams told Gayle King on CBS Mornings. “We’ve been through crisis before. I don’t care if it’s Pearl Harbor, the Great Depression, if it’s seeing our two buildings attacked here on 9/11. But remember 9/12, we got up and we continued to survive. Don’t see...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 20 MINUTES AGO