ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New York state COVID rate hits new high at New Year's start

By Associated Press
WTGS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Over 85,000 people tested positive for the coronavirus statewide on the last day of 2021, a more than 10 percent rise from the day before, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said...

fox28media.com

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Experts: New York vastly undercounting COVID-19 cases

NEW YORK — Every day, New York State has reported tens of thousands of positive COVID-19 tests during this current omicron surge, but Dr. Denis Nash, an epidemiologist at the CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy, said he believes the true number of COVID cases is much higher. “We have always been […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WTGS

SC urged to 'safely ring in the New Year' as state braces record numbers of COVID-19 cases

SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — As residents across the state prepare to celebrate the new year, public health officials are urging South Carolinians to remain vigilant against the spread of COVID-19. This comes as the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announces the highest single day of reported COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul To Give 1st State Of The State Address

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to deliver her first State of the State address Wednesday. The speech is scheduled for 1 p.m. at New York State Assembly Chamber. Hochul is expected to address the COVID response and recovery efforts, as well as lay out a plan for term limits and more. You can watch the address live on our streaming service CBS New York.
HEALTH
CBS New York

Mayor Adams Expected To Address COVID Strategy As Omicron Cases Surge Across New York City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Eric Adams is expected to address the surge in COVID across New York City. Hospitalizations in New York State have topped 10,000. We haven’t seen a number that high since May 2020. In New Jersey, more than 5,100 people are hospitalized, along with more than 1,500 in Connecticut. “We’re going to survive this,” Adams told Gayle King on CBS Mornings. “We’ve been through crisis before. I don’t care if it’s Pearl Harbor, the Great Depression, if it’s seeing our two buildings attacked here on 9/11. But remember 9/12, we got up and we continued to survive. Don’t see...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
CBS New York

Andrew Cuomo Attorney: Former Gov Will Not Face Charges For Handling Of COVID Nursing Home Deaths

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A lawyer for Andrew Cuomo says the former governor will not face charges from the Manhattan district attorney into his handling of nursing home deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic. The attorney said he was contacted by the DA’s office, which said there was no evidence to suggest that any laws were broken, and it has closed the investigation. However, when CBS2 contacted the DA’s office, it did not confirm that and declined to comment. A report by New York’s attorney general found Cuomo’s administration severely undercounted nursing home deaths by about 50%.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Ap#New Yorkers
Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

'I told you to stay home!' Healthcare worker busts patient who tested positive for COVID-19 out shopping just HOURS after getting her result - as US hits new daily case record

A healthcare worker has publicly called out a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 but went out shopping instead of isolating. TikTok user @eliicoco shamed the risky behavior on TikTok while she was at a Ross store after she got off from work. While waiting to pay, she noticed a...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Rolling Stone

Andrew Cuomo Ordered to Give Back the $5.1 Million He Made Off a Covid-19 Book He Didn’t Write

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been ordered to hand over about $5.1 million he made from a book he “wrote” — i.e. a book he reportedly made his staffers write — about his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, The New York Times reports. The decision, handed down Tuesday by the Joint Commission on Public Ethics, ordered Cuomo to give the proceeds to the state attorney general’s office. The AG’s office has also been given the authority to enforce the ruling. But getting the full sum may be difficult, as Cuomo donated $500,000 to charity and dropped another $1 million in...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy