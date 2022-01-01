ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New York state COVID rate hits new high at New Year's start

By Associated Press
WLOS.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Over 85,000 people tested positive for the coronavirus statewide on the last day of 2021, a more than 10 percent rise from the day before, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said...

wlos.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRGB

New COVID testing sites to open around New York state on Wednesday

Governor Kathy Hochul announced Sunday 13 new state testing sites to address the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. These sites are aimed providing additional testing options in areas of high need throughout the New York City, Long Island, Central New York, North Country, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier regions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
New Haven Register

Connecticut seven-day COVID positivity rate hits new high, data shows

The Connecticut COVID infection rate reported Wednesday drove the seven-day average to the highest point since the state began broad testing last year. On Wednesday, state officials said 3,366 new cases of COVID-19 were discovered among 37,678 tests for a daily positivity rate of 8.93 percent. It was a slight drop from Tuesday, when the state reported a positivity rate of 8.98 percent — the highest since January. However, state officials have acknowledged that Tuesday’s numbers trend higher for various reporting reasons.
CONNECTICUT STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York's COVID positivity rate rises to 19.33%; 77 new deaths reported

Gov. Kathy Hochul is asking New Yorkers to celebrate New Year's safely as COVID-19 continues to surge across the state. On Tuesday, the governor's office announced 40,780 new COVID-19 cases and 77 new deaths. New York's positivity rate is currently 19.33%. The state's seven-day average positivity rate is also rising,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York reports record 74K new COVID-19 cases ahead of New Year's Eve

For the 10th time in the last two weeks, New York state hit another record for new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 74,207, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office announced. The previous record, set Wednesday, was just over 67,000. More than 336,000 people were tested for the virus yesterday. This puts the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
CBS LA

Residents Cautious With New Year’s Plans As New Daily COVID-19 Infections Hit Record Highs

EL MONTE (CBSLA) – With Los Angeles County reporting one of the highest daily case rates of COVID-19 since the pandemic started at 16,510 new infections, people across the Southland are being cautious with their New Year’s plans. People waited in their cars at a Baldwin Park COVID-19 testing center, in some cases, for up to three hours. Dec. 29, 2021 (CBSLA). The line for COVID-19 testing at the Kaiser Permanente in Baldwin Park stretched from the freeway offramp. After spending Christmas with relatives and experiencing some minor coughing, the Hernandez Family, from Hacienda Heights, wanted some peace of mind. “I think it goes...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul To Give 1st State Of The State Address

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to deliver her first State of the State address Wednesday. The speech is scheduled for 1 p.m. at New York State Assembly Chamber. Hochul is expected to address the COVID response and recovery efforts, as well as lay out a plan for term limits and more. You can watch the address live on our streaming service CBS New York.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Ap#New Yorkers
PIX11

Experts: New York vastly undercounting COVID-19 cases

NEW YORK — Every day, New York State has reported tens of thousands of positive COVID-19 tests during this current omicron surge, but Dr. Denis Nash, an epidemiologist at the CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy, said he believes the true number of COVID cases is much higher. “We have always been […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

New York state hits record single-day high of 67,000 COVID cases in 24 hours: Big Apple logs highest positivity rate since pandemic's early days at 20% - but De Blasio insists his New Year's Eve bash WILL go ahead

New York state has hit a new single-day high 67,090 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours as Gov. Kathy Hochul warns that a spike in cases will continue through January with one-in-five people in New York City being tested now infected with the virus. Hochul on Wednesday reported a statewide test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS News

New Year's celebrations toned down as COVID cases hit record highs nationwide

Sparse crowds were at the Vatican Saturday morning as Pope Francis conducted New Year’s Day Mass. On Friday, the Pope canceled his traditional New Year’s Eve visit to the nativity scene in St. Peter’s Square to discourage large crowds from forming. In Times Square, just 15,000 revelers rang in 2022. The muted celebrations come as COVID cases in New York City have skyrocketed in recent weeks. Elise Preston reports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Cuyahoga County officials warn residents about high COVID case rates as New Year’s celebrations kick off

CLEVELAND (WJW) — As many Northeast Ohioans are making plans to ring in the New Year alongside family and friends, Cuyahoga County officials are urging residents to be cautious about the surge in COVID cases. The county released some statistics in an effort to convince would-be party goers to maybe rethink their plans or, at […]
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
CBS New York

Andrew Cuomo Attorney: Former Gov Will Not Face Charges For Handling Of COVID Nursing Home Deaths

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A lawyer for Andrew Cuomo says the former governor will not face charges from the Manhattan district attorney into his handling of nursing home deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic. The attorney said he was contacted by the DA’s office, which said there was no evidence to suggest that any laws were broken, and it has closed the investigation. However, when CBS2 contacted the DA’s office, it did not confirm that and declined to comment. A report by New York’s attorney general found Cuomo’s administration severely undercounted nursing home deaths by about 50%.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy