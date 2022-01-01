New York state COVID rate hits new high at New Year's start

EL MONTE (CBSLA) – With Los Angeles County reporting one of the highest daily case rates of COVID-19 since the pandemic started at 16,510 new infections, people across the Southland are being cautious with their New Year’s plans. People waited in their cars at a Baldwin Park COVID-19 testing center, in some cases, for up to three hours. Dec. 29, 2021 (CBSLA). The line for COVID-19 testing at the Kaiser Permanente in Baldwin Park stretched from the freeway offramp. After spending Christmas with relatives and experiencing some minor coughing, the Hernandez Family, from Hacienda Heights, wanted some peace of mind. “I think it goes...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO