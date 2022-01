The Walmart Foundation recently lent support to a county affordable housing land trust via a donation. “We were surprised and grateful for the grant acceptance. It was processed by the Hilo Walmart store and will close out the year on a positive note.” said HALE O Hawai‘i County Executive Director Pete Hoffmann. “The funds will be used towards the organization’s next affordable housing project. Fundraising is underway for sites identified in Waimea and Hilo town while the current project is nearing completion in Hawaiian Paradise Park.”

