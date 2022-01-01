ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruins top Sabres in OT in Boston's first game in over two weeks

By Field Level Media
Union Leader
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlie Coyle scored 34 seconds into overtime in his return from COVID-19 protocol to lift the Boston Bruins over the visiting Buffalo Sabres 4-3 in the Bruins’ first game in over two weeks on Saturday afternoon. Coyle took a feed from Brad Marchand through the right circle and...

The Boston Bruins (16-10-2, 34 pts), will try to keep the New Year good times rolling when they host an undermanned New Jersey Devils (13-15-5, 31 points) group at TD Garden on Tuesday night (7 pm, NESN, MSG+). Despite getting smacked by injuries and COVID absences, the Devils have won...
Pastrnak ends scoring drought to lift Bruins past Devils

David Pastrnak scored the go-ahead goal with 5:49 remaining in the third period to lead the Boston Bruins past the visiting New Jersey Devils in a 5-3 win on Tuesday night. It was the first goal since Nov. 30 to end a nine-game scoring drought for Pastrnak, who finished off his own point-blank rebound into the upper left corner to make it 4-3.
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
KREX

O’Connor’s late goal lifts Avs over Ducks 4-2

DENVER (AP) — Logan O’Connor scored a tiebreaking goal late in the third period and the Colorado Avalanche rallied from two goals down past the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Sunday. Mikko Rantanen had a goal and two assists and Darcy Kuemper had 29 saves for the Avalanche, who were playing their first game in nearly […]
KREX

Cale Makar’s OT goal lifts Avalanche past Blackhawks 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Cale Makar tried to downplay his game-winning goal Tuesday night, calling the sequence “a little bit lucky.” Colorado teammate Erik Johnson offered a much different description. “Yeah, it was sick,” Johnson said. Makar scored on a slick move 2:38 into overtime, lifting the surging Avalanche to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago […]
CBS Minnesota

‘Why Not Now?’: Wild’s Top 2 Prospects Set To Make NHL Debut Thursday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Wild’s top two prospects will make their NHL debuts this week. The team announced this week it has recalled forwards Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi from the Iowa Wild. Marco Rossi (23) and Matt Boldy (12).(Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) “I was surprised as a reaction, because you’re dreaming of that callup,” Rossi said. “You never know when the call-up’s going to come.” Boldy was the Wild’s top draft pick in the 2019 draft, while Rossi was the first-round pick a year later. Rossi leads the Iowa Wild this season in assists and is third...
