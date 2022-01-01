FIS shares new plans for the new year

SWITZERLAND — International Ski Federation (FIS) President, Johan Eliasch, announced some of the new directions the organization intends on heading in 2022. Those announcements, which will have bearing on Park City NGBs, athletes and venues included the following:

FIS has established 14 working groups, in which a highly experienced and knowledgeable selection of colleagues are working on groundbreaking proposals to take its sports to the next level of reform.

FIS recently joined the United Nations Sorts For Climate Action Framework and is committed to achieving net-zero emissions. We have also launched the FIS Rainforest Project which will make us the first Climate Positive international sports federation during 2022.

FIS is pleased that the Nordic Combined Women’s World Cup continues into its second season with 10 events, that will include for the first time both a mixed team competition and a mass start in Italy.

FIS women ski jumpers will compete in two knockout competitions in Slovenia, and are following in the footsteps of the men’s Four Hills Tournament by launching their own competition series.

FIS will have five new events in the Olympic program: Mixed team snowboard competition, mixed team ski jumping competition, men’s and women’s big air competitions, and a mixed team aerials competition. The additional mixed events are a step to promote mixed disciplines and diversity.

Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter