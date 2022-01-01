Officials: Nearly 1K homes destroyed in Colorado wildfire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – One of the three missing people at the Marshall Fire in Boulder County has been found alive. Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle made the announcement during a news conference about FEMA assistance on Sunday. Pelle said the missing person is a male, however further specifics about that person were not given. Officials say the gentleman was not aware he was reported missing. The man is from Superior. LOUISVILLE, CO – DECEMBER 31: Houses are burned to the ground in the Coal Creek Ranch subdivision in the aftermath of the Marshall Fire on December 31, 2021 in Louisville, Colorado. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) With the recent discovery, authorities are now searching for two people; one of whom is a 91-year-old woman from Superior. Edna ‘Nadine’ Turbull’s family spoke with CBS4’s Marissa Armas about their concerns and their efforts to find her. “Our thought right now is to just try to find any information that can give us a glimmer of hope,” said Joseph Henry Turnbull, Nadine’s grandson. “There’s a loving lady out there who wants to be back with her family and we all miss her so very much.”

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO