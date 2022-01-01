GALLERY: Hospitals welcome births of New Year’s babies in New Orleans, Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Both Ochsner Health and Touro hospitals in Louisiana have reported the births of several babies born on New Year’s Day 2022. The hospitals shared photos of the January 1st newborns on social media as well as via email to WGNO.
The first birth reported in New Orleans comes from Ochsner Baptist when Baby Boy Sokunbi was born at 1:32 a.m., weighing nine pounds, eight ounces. Touro Hospital reported the birth of Alethea Fallon Goulet, who entered the world at 4:58 a.m. at 7lbs 2oz with a length of 19.5 inches.
Happy Birthday to the following New Year’s babies:
