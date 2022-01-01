ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GALLERY: Hospitals welcome births of New Year’s babies in New Orleans, Louisiana

By Aaron S. Lee
WGNO
WGNO
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AxleS_0daeKAPw00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Both Ochsner Health and Touro hospitals in Louisiana have reported the births of several babies born on New Year’s Day 2022. The hospitals shared photos of the January 1st newborns on social media as well as via email to WGNO.

The first birth reported in New Orleans comes from Ochsner Baptist when Baby Boy Sokunbi was born at 1:32 a.m., weighing nine pounds, eight ounces. Touro Hospital reported the birth of Alethea Fallon Goulet, who entered the world at 4:58 a.m. at 7lbs 2oz with a length of 19.5 inches.

Happy Birthday to the following New Year’s babies:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TBUHy_0daeKAPw00
    Baby Boy Sokunbi, born 1:32 a.m., 9lbs 8oz, at Ochsner Baptist in New Orleans (Photo: Ochsner Health)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JyMNs_0daeKAPw00
    Alethea Fallon Goulet, born 4:58 a.m., 7lbs 2oz, 19 1/2 inches, at Touro Hospital New Orleans (Photo: Touro)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J35lj_0daeKAPw00
    Twins Aubrien Monae and Ahmir Mikel, born 12:15 a.m. at Ochsner Baton Rouge (Photo: Ochsner)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hqiLq_0daeKAPw00
    Baylor James, born 12:19 a.m., 7lbs 11oz (Photo: Ochsner)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05gkUk_0daeKAPw00
    Manasseh Glory Cooley, borh 4:14 a.m. 7lbs 8oz, at Ochsner Lafayette General (Photo: Ochsner)

Mary Wallace
7d ago

Congratulations 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏! Welcome to the world. Happy New Year.

