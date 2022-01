The Atlanta Braves must act swiftly and carefully with top free agent Freddie Freeman once the MLB lockout comes to and end. Freeman will decide between the Braves, Dodgers, Blue Jays and Yankees (among any other mystery teams) once the lockout finally comes to an end. Until then, the speculation only grows as to what Freeman will do, though the overwhelming majority of pundits and folks around baseball assume he’ll re-sign with Atlanta.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO