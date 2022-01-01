ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Colorado fires could have been arson, officials say, as three people remain unaccounted for

By Sheila Flynn
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rbzhp_0daeJa8V00

Colorado authorities say a search warrant has been executed in connection with the cause of historic fires that destroyed more than 900 homes and more than 100 other structures after reported downed power lines were not located.

Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said at a press conference that three people remained unaccounted for and cadaver dogs would be brought in to search through the charred remains of homes.

"The debris is hot; it's now fallen in, and it's all covered with eight inches of snow – so search and recovery efforts are hampered substantially," Sheriff Pelle said on Saturday.

Regarding the cause of the fire, he said reports of downed power lines seemed more likely to be telecommunication lines near by. He gave no details of the search warrant executed but said tips had been pouring in regarding the cause of the fire.

"If it turns out to be arson or reckless behaviour with fire, we're taking appropriate actions," he said. "It was a red flag day, the day of the fire, so there shouldn't have been any burning of anything."

Sheriff Pelle said he’d spoken to a friend of a friend who was still looking for her grandmother after the fires - which began on Thursday morning, fuelled by dry conditions and more than 100mph winds - prompted the evacuations of an estimated 30,000 people.

Two of the missing were in Superior and one was in the “Marshall area,” he said.

“It’s not even safe to step into the scene,” he said on Saturday. “We don’t know what’s underneath. We don’t know about the heat or anything else. I had suspected we would have loss of life, just based on the size of this fire, the speed and the ferocity. I think it’s miraculous if it is three or not 100 or hundreds.”

He added: “The snow is an awesome thing for fire behaviour, and it’s a hard thing for crime scenes and recovery efforts and damage assessment and all of those things – so it’s a mixed blessing.”

Evacuation orders from Thursday had been lifted on New Year’s Day for many of the badly-hit areas but not all. Thousands of residents remained without gas and power as crews tried to restore utilities and authorities continued to assess damage and threats.

In Superior and Louisville, water was cut off on Saturday morning – further hindering residents whose homes had been spared amidst community-wide shell-shock.

The previous day, locals in those areas had been issued a boil-water notice because reserves had been used to fight the rapidly-spreading fires, leaving only untreated water for use.

Governor Jared Polis on Thursday declared a state of emergency in Colorado and on Friday spoke with President Joe Biden , who promised to expedite available resources, Gov Polis said.

The fires were followed by a blizzard which dumped inches of snow on the region and temperatures were in the single digits for most of early Saturday – adding an extra stress for locals without heat and concerned about freezing pipes.

The shelters set up for displaced residents – including those infected with coronavirus – were offering space heaters and blankets in addition to food and cases of water. Authorities on Saturday asked the public to refrain from dropping off donations, because sites were “overrun,” asking them to give money to approved entities instead.

Comments / 0

Related
fox8live.com

91-year-old grandmother missing after Colorado wildfire, family says

SUPERIOR, Colo. (KUSA) - The look of the night may be different, but the question remains the same: What happened to Nadine Turnbull?. “But it’s difficult, difficult not knowing. (I’d) much rather know,” said Hutch Armstrong, Turnbull’s grandson-in-law. He said he and his family reported Turnbull...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Marshall Fire: Missing Person Found Alive Days After Firestorm

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – One of the three missing people at the Marshall Fire in Boulder County has been found alive. Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle made the announcement during a news conference about FEMA assistance on Sunday. Pelle said the missing person is a male, however further specifics about that person were not given. Officials say the gentleman was not aware he was reported missing. The man is from Superior. LOUISVILLE, CO – DECEMBER 31: Houses are burned to the ground in the Coal Creek Ranch subdivision in the aftermath of the Marshall Fire on December 31, 2021 in Louisville, Colorado.  (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) With the recent discovery, authorities are now searching for two people; one of whom is a 91-year-old woman from Superior. Edna ‘Nadine’ Turbull’s family spoke with CBS4’s Marissa Armas about their concerns and their efforts to find her. “Our thought right now is to just try to find any information that can give us a glimmer of hope,” said Joseph Henry Turnbull, Nadine’s grandson. “There’s a loving lady out there who wants to be back with her family and we all miss her so very much.”
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jared Polis
Outsider.com

Colorado Wildfire: Authorities Say Arson Could Be Possible Cause

Authorities have begun to look into what caused the devastating wildfire that burned down 991 buildings in the Boulder, Colorado area. Fox 31 Denver has reported that police are considering all of the possible causes. As of right now, arson or human negligence haven’t been ruled out. If authorities discover that humans were behind the fire, they would be held accountable. The fire destroyed thousands of acres of land. Not to mention, hundreds of homes.
BOULDER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#State Of Colorado#Power Lines#Sheriff Pelle
Daily Mail

Burning shed on land owned by Christian sect The Twelve Tribes may have sparked massive Colorado blaze where two people are still missing and 34,000 were forced to evacuate

A burning shed on a property owned by a Christian fundamentalist cult could be the source of the massive Colorado wildfire that destroyed nearly 1,000 homes in the suburbs around Boulder. Authorities in Colorado have turned their focus on The Twelve Tribes, a cult that sprung out of an early...
COLORADO STATE
Seattle Times

Police pinpoint starting point of historic Colorado wildfire

Investigators located the ignition point of the devastating Boulder County, Colorado, wildfire that engulfed more than 1,000 buildings in drought-parched grasslands at the base of the Rocky Mountains, and the governor of the state underscored heightened risks posed by climate change. “It’s really obvious where that fire started and what...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Three people missing in Colorado wildfire

Three people are missing after a wildfire tore through several Colorado towns, quickly destroying nearly 1,000 homes as part of the latest in a string of US natural disasters. "We're very fortunate that we don't have a list of 100 missing. But unfortunately we do have three confirmed missing people," Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle told a press conference. At least 991 homes are thought to have been destroyed as the blaze raced through the towns of Superior and Louisville on Thursday, just outside the state's biggest city Denver, forcing tens of thousands of people to flee with little notice. Shocking aerial footage showed whole streets as little more than piles of smoking ash, destruction that appeared almost total but somehow left a few homes oddly untouched.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

The Independent

415K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy