Vanderbilt women's basketball has second consecutive game postponed because of COVID-19

Vanderbilt women's basketball's home game against Missouri on Sunday was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols inside of the Tigers' program.

Missouri said Saturday in a school relea it was "due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Missouri women's basketball program."

There is no make-up date as of now.

Vanderbilt's SEC opener at Texas A&M on Thursday was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols inside of the Commodores' program.

The Commodores (9-5) have won four games in a row.

Vanderbilt's next scheduled game is Jan. 6 against Arkansas at Memorial Gymnasium.