"She was like, 'I'm coming today'": First baby of the year born at Sparrow Hospital

By Jared Weber, Lansing State Journal
 3 days ago
LANSING — Her due date wasn't for another three weeks, but when Shamaria Roby started feeling pressure early Friday night, she knew it was time to head to the hospital.

"Probably 10 minutes after I got here, my water broke," said Roby, shining with pride as she held her newborn Saturday afternoon inside Sparrow Hospital. "She was like, 'I'm coming today.'"

Roby, a Lansing resident, gave birth to her fifth child and third daughter — "the tiebreaker," she said — at 2:48 a.m. Saturday morning, New Year's Day 2022. The girl was the new year's first baby delivered at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.

Though she's yet to settle on a name, Roby has narrowed her choices down to two — Gianna and Piper. The first name was inspired by Gianna Bryant, the late daughter of basketball great Kobe Bryant. Roby said she's fond of the name Piper because she wants something that feels different.

"That might be why I choose Piper. You're not gonna just catch that name everywhere. It might be Piper," she said with a laugh.

As a result of her daughter's timely arrival, Roby received a car seat, a bag of toys, an umbrella and a blanket, among other gifts, from Sparrow.

Despite the extra attention, Roby's daughter was fast asleep in her mother's arms Saturday morning.

"She’s coolin' it," Roby said. "She gets up every once in a while to eat and stuff, but she’s chilling."

Roby said her hopes and dreams for her fifth-born are no different than those she has for her four older children: "Be great."

"Just be great. You can’t give them anything else but those encouraging words," she said.

Contact reporter Jared Weber at 517-582-3937 or jtweber@lsj.com.

