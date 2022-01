With a crushing 34-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, the Denver Broncos were mathematically eliminated from the NFL playoff picture. The chances of qualification prior to the game were slim but the Broncos were hoping, if all of the dominoes fell perfectly and they were able to win out, they could still sniff the postseason. The Chargers played spoiler though, as they were able to keep their own chances afloat in the ever-churning playoff pool.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO