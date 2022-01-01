ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal loss to leader Man City sees grip on 4th loosened

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 3 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Watching an electrifying first half and wowed by...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

albuquerqueexpress.com

Manchester City defender Mendy charged with seventh rape

A court has heard that Benjamin Mendy, the Manchester City defender accused of six counts of rape, has been charged with a further offense. Former France international Mendy appeared at Chester Crown Court in the UK on Thursday, when the lifting of restrictions allowed the emergence of a further rape charge to be revealed against the 27-year-old.
CityXtra

Arsenal Could Face FA Action Following Man City Incident

Manchester City’s 1-2 win against Arsenal made for a brilliant advertisement for the Premier League being the most box-office league in the world. While Bukayo Saka fired a dominant Gunners side into the lead in the first half, a Riyad Mahrez penalty, followed by a Gabriel Magalhaes sending off, and a dramatic late winner by Rodri meant that Manchester City extended their winning streak to 11 league games in a row.
Bukayo Saka
BBC

Arsenal impress, but Man City look unstoppable

If Mikel Arteta wanted to assess how much his Arsenal team have improved this season then playing Premier League leaders Manchester City was the perfect benchmark. This was a completely different Gunners outfit to the one thumped 5-0 at the Etihad early in the campaign, with Arteta’s side briefly sitting bottom following that defeat.
Tribal Football

Ake hails manner of Man City victory at Arsenal

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake hailed the manner of Saturday's victory at Arsenal. The Dutch defender believes the champions had to dig deep to see off a determined Arsenal, but added the three points won on New Year's Day were huge. “It is a very big win," said Ake to...
Tribal Football

Arsenal charged by FA after Man City defeat

Arsenal have been charged by the Football Association for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during Saturday's home defeat to Manchester City. The incident happened in the 59th minute when Gunners defender Gabriel was sent off after receiving a second yellow card. Brazilian Gabriel was...
The Independent

‘Ambitious’ Ferran Torres relishing task of taking Barcelona back to the top

Ferran Torres is ready for the challenge of leading Barcelona’s recovery from the front after completing his switch from Manchester City.The Spain international, 21, has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract, which is understood to be worth an initial £46.7million, and a further £8.5m in potential add-ons.Barca have set a one billion euro (£841million) buyout clause into the deal, but Torres has his focus set firmly on taking the LaLiga giants back to their former glories.“I am facing this challenge with ambition, humility and a lot of desire,” Torres said after being presented at the Nou Camp on Monday.“When I left Manchester...
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Manchester United offered Martial swap as Tottenham target Juventus and Milan midfielders

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Romelu Lukaku’s future has suddenly been thrown into doubt after his recent interview expressing his desire to one day return to Inter Milan, despite only joining Chelsea for £97.5m last summer.Liverpool are said to be plotting a move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka and are monitoring the 20-year-old’s contract situation at the Emirates, according to the Express. Saka, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, is under contract until 2024 at Arsenal, while Liverpool have reportedly also made...
The Independent

Wolves strike late to beat Manchester United and end Ralf Rangnick’s unbeaten run

This was the first defeat of the Ralf Rangnick era but not only that, it was deserved. In all honesty, it may even be overdue. Manchester United had been fortunate to beat bottom-of-the-league Norwich City before Christmas, then lucky to escape with a draw against an equally embattled Newcastle after it. Now, to usher in the new year, their comeuppance came against a side that had scored once in their last six games and twice in their last eight before Joao Moutinho’s late winner.Wolverhampton Wanderers are having an uncertain season, having made a solid start only to suffer that scoring...
The Independent

Brentford strike late to down Aston Villa as Steven Gerrard returns

A late strike from Mads Roerslev condemned Steven Gerrard to defeat on his return to the touchline at Brentford.Gerrard was back in the Aston Villa dug-out following a Covid lay-off as his side attempted to bounce back from the Boxing Day defeat at Chelsea.They led through an early Danny Ings strike, but Yoane Wissa hit a spectacular equaliser for the Bees before Danish defender Roerslev proved the unlikely hero with his first professional goal to seal a 2-1 victory.The visitors were without their former Brentford frontman Ollie Watkins but Ings made light of his strike partner’s absence when he opened...
The Independent

Football rumours: Newcastle denied swoop for Lille’s Sven Botman

What the papers sayNewcastle have suffered a setback after having a bid for Lille defender Sven Botman knocked back, according to the Telegraph. A fee of £30million had reportedly been discussed to secure the Magpies a statement signing. Botman is said to be interested in the move, but Lille are determined to keep the 21-year-old Dutchman. The same paper reports Newcastle are also chasing Burnley defender James Tarkowski.The Daily Mail writes Christian Eriksen could move to the Premier League though it is not reported which clubs are interested in the midfielder. The Denmark star suffered a cardiac arrest during...
The Independent

Newcastle target January move for Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier

What the papers sayNewcastle are keen to revamp their squad in the January transfer window and top of their list is Atletico Madrid and England full-back Kieran Trippier, according to the I. The Magpies are keen to bring in up to six players, with the hopes that 31-year-old Trippier could be on board by the time they face Watford on January 15.The Sun reports that Manchester United’s pursuit of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has been given a boost by West Ham’s recent slip up in form that saw the Hammers drop out of the Champions League places, although two...
The Independent

Sadio Mane foul was ‘clear red’, says Cesar Azpilicueta after Liverpool forward’s booking in Chelsea draw

Cesar Azpilicueta has said Liverpool forward Sadio Mane should have received a red card for his foul on the Chelsea defender in Sunday’s Premier League draw.Mane leaped into Azpilicueta within the opening minute at Stamford Bridge, striking the Spain international in the face with his forearm.Mane only received a yellow card following the incident, but Azpilicueta said after the 2-2 draw that the Senegal international should have been sent off for the foul.“It’s a clear red,” Azpilicueta told Sky Sports. “I don’t mind if it’s five seconds into the game, it’s the first action and it’s a clear red.“He doesn’t...
The Independent

Newcastle close on Kieran Trippier deal to kickstart January rebuild

Newcastle are hopeful of completing a deal for England defender Kieran Trippier as they prepare to launch their January rescue mission in earnest.It is understood ongoing discussions between the Magpies, backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), and Atletico Madrid are progressing in encouraging fashion, and reports from Spain on Tuesday suggested the full-back did not train with his teammates.Trippier played the full 90 minutes in Atletico’s 2-0 La Liga victory over Rayo Vallecano on Sunday and pointedly took his time after the final whistle to applaud fans who watched him help the club claim its first league title...
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku primed for high stakes meeting to set trajectory for Chelsea’s season

Thomas Tuchel insists everyone at Chelsea will “stay calm”, but the importance of Monday’s meeting with Romelu Lukaku should not be overlooked. It will decide the Belgian striker’s future at the club, as well as the very trajectory of this season.If the meeting is satisfactory to Tuchel, Lukaku will be brought back into the team for Wednesday’s League Cup match at home to Tottenham Hotspur and everything will blow over in the manner some close to the player predict. If it isn’t satisfactory, well, we’re in the sort of vintage Chelsea strife they haven’t actually seen in some time. It...
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick has made no progress with ‘soft’ Manchester United, Paul Ince claims

Paul Ince has not seen progress under interim Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick and branded his team “soft”.Monday evening’s 1-0 loss at home to Wolves was the first defeat of Rangnick’s fledging reign but, having witnessed a series of questionable performances over the festive period, Ince does not believe the German has taken the club forward since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure.Asked if there had been progress, the former Red Devils midfielder told Sky Sports: “If I’m being totally honest, then no.“It reminds me of when Ole first took over at Manchester United and he had an easy fixture list –...
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku ‘will stay our player’, says Thomas Tuchel after dropping Chelsea striker

Thomas Tuchel has insisted Romelu Lukaku “will stay our player” despite showdown talks slated for Monday over the Chelsea striker’s controversial comments on his Stamford Bridge situation.Blues boss Tuchel hailed an “immense” comeback as Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic struck to claim a 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge – and all without club-record signing Lukaku.The £98million man was stood down for Sunday’s clash after an interview aired on Thursday, which was recorded three weeks ago, in which Lukaku revealed unhappiness at his Chelsea situation.Lukaku has scored two goals in two games since that interview took place...
