ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

Updated: Flashes edge Rockets, snap three-game losing streak

By Allen Moff, Record-Courier
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ALZj_0daeIKAm00

The Kent State men’s basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak by grinding out a 66-63 victory over Toledo Saturday afternoon at the M.A.C. Center.

Junior guard Sincere Carry hit four consecutive free throws in the final 30 seconds that proved to be the difference for the Golden Flashes (6-6, 1-1 Mid-American Conference), who emerged from a back-and-forth battle down the stretch.

The Rockets (9-4, 1-1), who trailed by seven at the half, took their first lead since early in the game at 59-58 on a pair of free throws by sophomore guard Ryan Rollins with 2:15 remaining. The contest was tied at 62 when Carry drew a foul after grabbing a loose ball following his own miss and sunk two free throws with 30 seconds left.

“Just trying to make a play,” said Carry, a transfer from Duquesne. “I tried to get my man off his feet, went up strong. [Flashes junior guard Malique Jacobs] made a good play for the offensive rebound and it ended up in my hands, so I went up strong and got to the free-throw line, where I’m comfortable. I want to be in those situations every game, taking the last shot or shooting a big free throw. I put in a lot of work. I don’t have any fear of missing those shots.”

Toledo freshman guard RaHeim Moss drew a foul and made his first free throw with 16.8 ticks to go, but left his second attempt well short. Carry was fouled again with 11.2 seconds remaining and made both charity tosses to give Kent State a 66-63 edge.

The Rockets had one last chance to tie the game, but the possession was well defended and freshman Elijah Wilson’s desperation 3 was well off the mark.

“We competed really hard all afternoon,” said KSU coach Rob Senderoff. “We weren’t perfect, but we made up for mistakes with how hard we played and how committed guys were to winning. We needed to get that back.”

Carry led the Flashes with 19 points. He shot just 5-of-21 from the field and 2-of-12 from 3, but hit 7-of-8 free throws — including 6-of-6 in the second half. Carry committed six turnovers, but led the team with four assists and three steals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M836T_0daeIKAm00

Sophomore guard Giovanni Santiago finished with 14 points (3-of-9 from 3) and seven rebounds, while Jacobs also reached double figures with 10 points and grabbed nine boards. Senior forward Justyn Hamilton piled up a game-high 11 rebounds, seven coming on the offensive glass, and scored eight points.

Grad student guard Andrew Garcia scored eight points, while senior forward Tervell Beck added seven points and seven boards off the bench for the Flashes — who had only eight scholarship players available due to COVID-19 protocols.

Rollins led Toledo with 14 points and nine rebounds, but shot just 3-of-12 from the field. He entered the contest averaging just under 20 points per game. Junior forward JT Shumate finished with 12 points and five rebounds, and junior forward Setric Millner also scored 12 points for the Rockets.

Here are three points and some tip-ins from Saturday’s victory.

Back to Kent State basketball

The Flashes had lost their past two games, both at home, in discouraging fashion. They blew a 17-point halftime lead against Southern on Dec. 19, then lost to a one-win Central Michigan squad in their MAC opener on Wednesday.

“Our last two games that we lost we didn’t play hard. We didn’t fight. We were just out there going through the motions, not going hard,” said Carry. “During our last practice we changed it. If you’re not going hard you [had] to go run.”

While the running edict was issued by Senderoff, he credited his players for running with the motive behind the move.

“At practice you could say the coaching staff sort of went back to the basics of how we’re supposed to play here at Kent, and the players responded,” he said.

"Everybody came with that mentality. We weren’t showing any softness,” Carry added. “Everyone was going hard. You’re going to make mistakes. Whatever you do, just go hard.”

Dealing with COVID-19 issues made preparing for the first two MAC contests of the season quite a chore.

“There’s obviously no excuse for how we played over the past couple of weeks. But it has been difficult,” said Senderoff. “We’ve had one practice where we’ve had 10 people since before finals week [Dec. 13]. We blew the game against Southern. There’s no excuse for that. We didn’t really play the way we need to play against Central. We had seven guys at practice for each of the days leading up to that game. Justyn just came back the day before. He fouled out in 15 minutes. Gio had been out with COVID, and played 39 minutes. No excuses, because the result is the result. The guys that play have to find a way to win.

“To me the difference between tonight and either of those last two games was the players’ resolve. Those guys weren’t going to lose tonight. That’s the bottom line. Whatever play needed to be made, they were going to find a way to make it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aFLYU_0daeIKAm00

Senderoff hopes the shift in mentality continues throughout the MAC season.

“We need to try to build off of this. We have to be ready to play really hard every night,” he said. “It’s not about what play we call, it’s about how hard we play and how hard we compete together. Toledo’s a really good team. Tonight our guys really wanted to get this win, and we played that way.”

Carry vs. Rollins

Carry and Rollins, two of the top guards in the MAC, made life miserable for each other throughout the afternoon. They spent much of the contest guarding one another, and were a major reason for each other’s offensive struggles.

Both players suffered through fitful first halves. Carry shot 1-of-12 from the field and missed all six 3-point tries while scoring three points. Rollins missed all five field-goal tries and went scoreless.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ZxVM_0daeIKAm00

They both kept plugging away on the offensive end, and wound up making some critical shots down the stretch. Rollins hit a 3-pointer that tied the game at 62 with just under a minute to play, but fouled out on the next possession. Carry was the beneficiary of that fifth personal, sinking what proved to be the game-winning free throws.

There was plenty of conversation between Carry and Rollins throughout the contest.

"I know him. When I was up at Duquesne he visited up there a lot. I talked to him a little bit and stuff,” said Carry. “He's a good player, plays hard every night. I just like to battle, like going up against the best teams, best players.”

Garcia on the mend

Garcia, a transfer from the University of Georgia, had played in just two games this season before this week while battling a nagging knee injury. He made a surprise return to the floor on Wednesday against Central Michigan, finishing with five points and three rebounds with four fouls in 18 minutes.

Garcia was much more productive on Saturday. He hit 3-of-7 shots from the floor, grabbed two offensive rebounds and added a pair of steals in 16 minutes before fouling out with 5:12 remaining. Garcia delivered several huge plays during a second-half flurry after Toledo had used a 6-0 run to tie the game. He took a charge, blocked a shot and scored twice in the paint to put the Flashes on top 39-37.

“[Garcia] had a huge impact today,” said Senderoff. “I thought he did a great job defensively on Millner. He's getting his legs back under him, getting a little bit more healthy. He had not played a game in over a month before Central. He was a little bit behind. I think as he continues to get comfortable and understands what we’re trying to do more and more, he’ll play better and better. He could have a huge impact on our team. That’s why he came here.”

Tip-Ins

After going scoreless and missing all nine of his 3-point attempts against the Chippewas, Santiago scored 11 points in the first half against the Rockets. … Both teams struggled to put the ball in the basket throughout the day, and each wound up shooting under 35% for the game. At one point late in the contest Beck was the only player from either team shooting 50% or better from the field. …  At 6-foot-11, Hamilton owned at least a 4-inch height advantage over every Rockets player who took the floor. “I had a smaller guy so I tried to take advantage of it, and felt like I did,” he said. Kent State outscored Toledo 20-8 on second-chance points and 24-18 in the paint, and won the battle of the boards 44-37. … The Flashes held the Rockets to their second-lowest point total of the season by keeping one of the MAC’s top transition teams from getting out on the break. Kent State actually outscored Toledo 10-6 in fastbreak points. … Starting guards Carry (40), Santiago (40) and Jacobs (38) combined to play nearly 118 minutes. Senderoff said “a couple of players” would emerge from COVID-19 protocols on Sunday. ... Senderoff, in his 11th season as KSU's coach, earned his 100th MAC victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32p1ZC_0daeIKAm00

Next: The Flashes will play road games at Ball State (6-6, 1-0) on Tuesday and Ohio (10-2, 1-0) on Friday.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Updated: Flashes edge Rockets, snap three-game losing streak

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KCCI.com

Streak snapped! ISU edges Tech to end Big 12 slide

Izaiah Brockington's four-point play with 1:52 left propelled No. 11 Iowa State past No. 25 Texas Tech 51-47. Brockington's fall-away 3-pointer came moments after Texas Tech took a 42-40 lead. The Cyclones guard was knocked off balance, but his clutch shot swished through. The resulting foul gave Brockington a chance for a four-point play, and his free throw gave Iowa State a 44-42 advantage.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Kent, OH
Sports
State
Georgia State
Kent, OH
Basketball
City
Kent, OH
City
Toledo, OH
Pioneer Press

Bears at Vikings preview: Can Minnesota end three-game home losing streak to Chicago?

BEARS (6-10) at VIKINGS (7-9) Kickoff: Noon Sunday. TV: KMSP-Channel 9: Gus Johnson, Aqib Talib and Megan Olivi. Radio: KFXN-FM 100.3; Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Greg Coleman, Ben Leber. Series: Vikings lead 61-57-2 Line: Vikings by 5 1/2. The Vikings enter the season finale eliminated from the playoff race for...
NFL
Post-Bulletin

Wild beat Bruins to snap losing streak, lose Kirill Kaprizov in process

BOSTON — The good news for the Minnesota Wild? They are finally off the schneid. After going nearly a month without a victory — various postponements due to COVID-19 played a big role — the Wild earned a gutsy 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night at TD Garden.
NHL
Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac snaps two-game losing streak, handing Siena its 10th consecutive loss in 68-51 win

Ups and downs are normal for any basketball team. However, what differentiates the best teams from the field is their ability to quickly recover from poor stretches. Quinnipiac is expected to be the best in the conference after being ranked No.1 in the MAAC Preseason Coaches’ Poll. And as top teams do, the Bobcats bounced back after losing their last two games.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockets#The University Of Georgia#Mid American Conference#Kent State
Daily Freeman

High School Boys Basketball: Highland snaps 5-game losing streak

HIGHLAND, N.Y. — Aden Wiser connected for 34 points Wednesday to power Highland High to an 80-46 victory over Dover in a non-league boys basketball game. Osei Adoma and Reid Berean scored 11 points apiece in the win for Highland, which snapped a five-game losing streak. The Huskies led 43-19 by halftime.
HIGHLAND, NY
charlottestar.com

North Carolina out to snap losing streak against Virginia

To run or not to run. It's the perpetual hoops question. And as it applies to the Atlantic Coast Conference, no two teams are more philosophically opposed than North Carolina and Virginia, who will meet Saturday in Chapel Hill, N.C. While the Tar Heels push the tempo, the Cavaliers rein...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Denver Post

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets pound Kings to snap two-game losing streak

Nikola Jokic’s passing is infectious. Against the Kings, his entire team caught the bug. The Nuggets scrambled Sacramento, 121-111, on Friday night, snapping a two-game losing streak and sharing the basketball in a way that undoubtedly met Jokic’s approval. The Nuggets whipped 32 passes to just eight turnovers....
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC4

Depleted Jazz lose at Toronto, snapping 10-game road win streak

TORONTO (ABC4 Sports) – Down eight of its top players, the Utah Jazz put up an incredible fight against the Toronto Raptors, but could not slow down Fred VanVleet, and had its 10-game road winning streak snapped, 122-108. VanVleet had 37 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his first career triple-double, while OG Anunoby scored 22 points […]
NBA
localsyr.com

Brothers 34 game winning streak snapped

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Christian Brothers Academy fell to St. Francis out of Buffalo Saturday afternoon 54-47. This snaps the Brothers 34 game winning streak. Dan Anderson led the way for CBA with 19 points. Amarri Pitts added 12 in the Brothers loss. CBA drops to 8-1 this...
SYRACUSE, NY
The Clarion Ledger

How Mississippi State basketball, without Tolu Smith, doomed itself against Ole Miss on Saturday

OXFORD — After spending 15 minutes in the locker room discussing the poor performance Mississippi State basketball had just produced in the first half against Ole Miss, the Bulldogs retook the floor. And on the first possession of the second half, a sloppy handoff between Shakeel Moore and Cameron Matthews fumbled out of their grasp, bounced twice and landed out of bounds by the Mississippi State bench, with coach Ben Howland looking on. It was the kind...
COLLEGE SPORTS
hawkeyesports.com

Final Notes

The University of Iowa volleyball team completed the 2021 season, going 6-24 overall and 4-16 in the Big Ten, with wins over Iowa State, Incarnate Word, Michigan State, Indiana, Maryland, and Rutgers. Iowa was 3-10 at home, including a 3-8 record at Xtream Arena in the first season that fans...
IOWA CITY, IA
knopnews2.com

Sandills/Thedford snaps seven game losing streak at home against Sutherland

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Sandhills/Thedford Knights welcome the Sutherland Sailors to town for the Friday Night matchup. The Knights are looking to snap their seven game losing streak at home and improve to 4-7 on the season. The Sailors also on a bit of a losing streak, having lost their last three, are hoping to steady the ship with a win.
SUTHERLAND, NE
VolunteerCountry

Just In: Top Vols Transfer Target Announces College Decision

When Albany edge rusher Jared Verse entered the "unknown" of the transfer portal world on November 30th, he was unsure what to expect. Shortly after waking up the following morning, he had over 30 missed calls, 60-plus missed texts, and too-many social media notifications to count. He knew then his world was about to flip upside down.
NFL
Record-Courier

Record-Courier

732
Followers
329
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kent, OH from Kent Ravenna Record-Courier.

 http://record-courier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy