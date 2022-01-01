Updated: Flashes edge Rockets, snap three-game losing streak

The Kent State men’s basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak by grinding out a 66-63 victory over Toledo Saturday afternoon at the M.A.C. Center.

Junior guard Sincere Carry hit four consecutive free throws in the final 30 seconds that proved to be the difference for the Golden Flashes (6-6, 1-1 Mid-American Conference), who emerged from a back-and-forth battle down the stretch.

The Rockets (9-4, 1-1), who trailed by seven at the half, took their first lead since early in the game at 59-58 on a pair of free throws by sophomore guard Ryan Rollins with 2:15 remaining. The contest was tied at 62 when Carry drew a foul after grabbing a loose ball following his own miss and sunk two free throws with 30 seconds left.

“Just trying to make a play,” said Carry, a transfer from Duquesne. “I tried to get my man off his feet, went up strong. [Flashes junior guard Malique Jacobs] made a good play for the offensive rebound and it ended up in my hands, so I went up strong and got to the free-throw line, where I’m comfortable. I want to be in those situations every game, taking the last shot or shooting a big free throw. I put in a lot of work. I don’t have any fear of missing those shots.”

Toledo freshman guard RaHeim Moss drew a foul and made his first free throw with 16.8 ticks to go, but left his second attempt well short. Carry was fouled again with 11.2 seconds remaining and made both charity tosses to give Kent State a 66-63 edge.

The Rockets had one last chance to tie the game, but the possession was well defended and freshman Elijah Wilson’s desperation 3 was well off the mark.

“We competed really hard all afternoon,” said KSU coach Rob Senderoff. “We weren’t perfect, but we made up for mistakes with how hard we played and how committed guys were to winning. We needed to get that back.”

Carry led the Flashes with 19 points. He shot just 5-of-21 from the field and 2-of-12 from 3, but hit 7-of-8 free throws — including 6-of-6 in the second half. Carry committed six turnovers, but led the team with four assists and three steals.

Sophomore guard Giovanni Santiago finished with 14 points (3-of-9 from 3) and seven rebounds, while Jacobs also reached double figures with 10 points and grabbed nine boards. Senior forward Justyn Hamilton piled up a game-high 11 rebounds, seven coming on the offensive glass, and scored eight points.

Grad student guard Andrew Garcia scored eight points, while senior forward Tervell Beck added seven points and seven boards off the bench for the Flashes — who had only eight scholarship players available due to COVID-19 protocols.

Rollins led Toledo with 14 points and nine rebounds, but shot just 3-of-12 from the field. He entered the contest averaging just under 20 points per game. Junior forward JT Shumate finished with 12 points and five rebounds, and junior forward Setric Millner also scored 12 points for the Rockets.

Here are three points and some tip-ins from Saturday’s victory.

Back to Kent State basketball

The Flashes had lost their past two games, both at home, in discouraging fashion. They blew a 17-point halftime lead against Southern on Dec. 19, then lost to a one-win Central Michigan squad in their MAC opener on Wednesday.

“Our last two games that we lost we didn’t play hard. We didn’t fight. We were just out there going through the motions, not going hard,” said Carry. “During our last practice we changed it. If you’re not going hard you [had] to go run.”

While the running edict was issued by Senderoff, he credited his players for running with the motive behind the move.

“At practice you could say the coaching staff sort of went back to the basics of how we’re supposed to play here at Kent, and the players responded,” he said.

"Everybody came with that mentality. We weren’t showing any softness,” Carry added. “Everyone was going hard. You’re going to make mistakes. Whatever you do, just go hard.”

Dealing with COVID-19 issues made preparing for the first two MAC contests of the season quite a chore.

“There’s obviously no excuse for how we played over the past couple of weeks. But it has been difficult,” said Senderoff. “We’ve had one practice where we’ve had 10 people since before finals week [Dec. 13]. We blew the game against Southern. There’s no excuse for that. We didn’t really play the way we need to play against Central. We had seven guys at practice for each of the days leading up to that game. Justyn just came back the day before. He fouled out in 15 minutes. Gio had been out with COVID, and played 39 minutes. No excuses, because the result is the result. The guys that play have to find a way to win.

“To me the difference between tonight and either of those last two games was the players’ resolve. Those guys weren’t going to lose tonight. That’s the bottom line. Whatever play needed to be made, they were going to find a way to make it.”

Senderoff hopes the shift in mentality continues throughout the MAC season.

“We need to try to build off of this. We have to be ready to play really hard every night,” he said. “It’s not about what play we call, it’s about how hard we play and how hard we compete together. Toledo’s a really good team. Tonight our guys really wanted to get this win, and we played that way.”

Carry vs. Rollins

Carry and Rollins, two of the top guards in the MAC, made life miserable for each other throughout the afternoon. They spent much of the contest guarding one another, and were a major reason for each other’s offensive struggles.

Both players suffered through fitful first halves. Carry shot 1-of-12 from the field and missed all six 3-point tries while scoring three points. Rollins missed all five field-goal tries and went scoreless.

They both kept plugging away on the offensive end, and wound up making some critical shots down the stretch. Rollins hit a 3-pointer that tied the game at 62 with just under a minute to play, but fouled out on the next possession. Carry was the beneficiary of that fifth personal, sinking what proved to be the game-winning free throws.

There was plenty of conversation between Carry and Rollins throughout the contest.

"I know him. When I was up at Duquesne he visited up there a lot. I talked to him a little bit and stuff,” said Carry. “He's a good player, plays hard every night. I just like to battle, like going up against the best teams, best players.”

Garcia on the mend

Garcia, a transfer from the University of Georgia, had played in just two games this season before this week while battling a nagging knee injury. He made a surprise return to the floor on Wednesday against Central Michigan, finishing with five points and three rebounds with four fouls in 18 minutes.

Garcia was much more productive on Saturday. He hit 3-of-7 shots from the floor, grabbed two offensive rebounds and added a pair of steals in 16 minutes before fouling out with 5:12 remaining. Garcia delivered several huge plays during a second-half flurry after Toledo had used a 6-0 run to tie the game. He took a charge, blocked a shot and scored twice in the paint to put the Flashes on top 39-37.

“[Garcia] had a huge impact today,” said Senderoff. “I thought he did a great job defensively on Millner. He's getting his legs back under him, getting a little bit more healthy. He had not played a game in over a month before Central. He was a little bit behind. I think as he continues to get comfortable and understands what we’re trying to do more and more, he’ll play better and better. He could have a huge impact on our team. That’s why he came here.”

Tip-Ins

After going scoreless and missing all nine of his 3-point attempts against the Chippewas, Santiago scored 11 points in the first half against the Rockets. … Both teams struggled to put the ball in the basket throughout the day, and each wound up shooting under 35% for the game. At one point late in the contest Beck was the only player from either team shooting 50% or better from the field. … At 6-foot-11, Hamilton owned at least a 4-inch height advantage over every Rockets player who took the floor. “I had a smaller guy so I tried to take advantage of it, and felt like I did,” he said. Kent State outscored Toledo 20-8 on second-chance points and 24-18 in the paint, and won the battle of the boards 44-37. … The Flashes held the Rockets to their second-lowest point total of the season by keeping one of the MAC’s top transition teams from getting out on the break. Kent State actually outscored Toledo 10-6 in fastbreak points. … Starting guards Carry (40), Santiago (40) and Jacobs (38) combined to play nearly 118 minutes. Senderoff said “a couple of players” would emerge from COVID-19 protocols on Sunday. ... Senderoff, in his 11th season as KSU's coach, earned his 100th MAC victory.

Next: The Flashes will play road games at Ball State (6-6, 1-0) on Tuesday and Ohio (10-2, 1-0) on Friday.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Updated: Flashes edge Rockets, snap three-game losing streak