Former Notre Dame QB Malik Zaire shades Brian Kelly during Fiesta Bowl

LSU coach Brian Kelly came under criticism from one of his former players during Notre Dame's bowl game against Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Former Fighting Irish quarterback Malik Zaire took to social media to jab at Kelly after Notre Dame's offense got off to a blazing start against the Cowboys, taking a 28-14 lead at halftime.

Zaire, who transferred to Florida after losing the starting job at Notre Dame to DeShone Kizer, joked that the Fighting Irish offense now looked like an NFL team's without Kelly calling the plays.

"BK leaves first game we turn into the Kansas City Chiefs lol," he said on Twitter.

Kelly departed for LSU after 12 seasons at the helm in South Bend, leaving behind some hard feelings among fans, alum and supporters of the program.

Defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman was promoted as Kelly's successor. Despite the resentment over Kelly's exit, the Freeman hire was well-received, and prompted optimism in some corners that the program would be rejuvenated with a younger, more energetic voice.

On Saturday, despite the hot start, Notre Dame squandered its 14-point halftime lead, but the early fireworks nonetheless prompted effusive praise for Freeman, with many already declaring him an upgrade over the departed Kelly.

