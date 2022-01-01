Police searching for missing Birmingham man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Birmingham police have been searching for a man who has been missing for three days.

Darius Jamal Farris, 29, was last seen Dec. 29 in the 1700 block of 19th Street North, where he reportedly walked away and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Farris was wearing a black shirt and green Army fatigue pants before he disappeared.

According to police, Farris suffers from a mental condition that affects both his behavior and judgment.

