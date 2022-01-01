Badger cornerback Faion Hicks forgoes eligibility, enters NFL Draft

MADISON, Wis. – Badger cornerback Faion Hicks’ time at Camp Randall is over, but his career may have only just begun.

The Miami, Fla. native announced Saturday that he will forgo his extra year of eligibility and enter the NFL Draft.

In an Instagram post, Hicks thanked his family, teammates, and coaches for helping him throughout his career.

Hicks was a pivotal member of the Badgers’ strong defense in 2021, making 28 tackles and breaking up a team-best nine passes.

He has been a constant presence for Wisconsin, appearing in nearly every game since he stepped on campus. He finishes his Badger career with 108 tackles, 85 of which were solo tackles.

Next up for Hicks will be the NFL Combine in March, and Wisconsin’s Pro Day.

He will hope to hear his name called at the NFL Draft, scheduled for April 28 in Las Vegas.

