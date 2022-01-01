3 keys to a Broncos' victory over the Chargers: Next man up mentality

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) is seen on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari) Jeff Bottari

ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos (7-8) look to finish their season strong, facing the Chargers (8-7) on the road in their second to last game of the season.

Here are three keys to the game:

Next man up mentality

The Broncos will be down a host of players Sunday due to COVID-19, including seven starters. The two positions that were hit the most are wide receiver and outside linebacker. Tim Patrick and Jerry Jeudy are out at receiver and Bradley Chubb, Jonathon Cooper and Stephen Weatherly are out at outside linebacker.

At receiver, rookie Seth Williams, Kendall Hinton, Diontae Spencer and Travis Fulgham were be called upon. And at outside linebacker it'll be Malik Reed, Aaron Patrick and Pita Taumoepenu. The Broncos will need all those guys, and more, to step up Sunday.

“I’m very confident and bullish on the guys that are going to be playing for us," coach Vic Fangio. "We’ve got some great opportunities for some guys that have been showing good on the practice field... There’s going to be some more of those available on Sunday for guys that are going to get their chances to play and I’m confident in them.”

Contain Austin Ekeler

The last time the Broncos faced the Chargers, one of the biggest reasons they won was because of their ability to shut down running back Austin Ekeler. The Colorado native only rushed for 31 yards while totaling six receptions for 68 yards and one touchdown.

The Broncos will need to keep Ekeler and the Chargers' other playmakers from creating the explosive plays they've become known for this season.

"You have to keep an eye on him," defensive coordinator Ed Donatell said. "If he gets too much space, he can really hurt you. So they have a lot of dynamic, downfield routes, and he can hurt you with a checkdown. Then he gets in the red zone or third down, and he’s fast out of the backfield. He’s hard to cover with one guy. Again, we’ll add coverage to him and take it away. They have a lot of other threats, so we’ll move the hard down around, so hopefully we can be successful again.”

Converting third downs

One of the Broncos' biggest issues last week against the Raiders was third downs, converting only 1 of 10 tries. But this isn't just a last week issue, but an entire season, ranking 23rd in the NFL in third down conversions with a 37.89% success rate.

Part of the Broncos' problem is that they often throw short of the first down marker. They currently rank second in the NFL in this category, throwing short of the sticks 59% of the time, which is behind only the Lions.

“There’s a lot that goes into it. What time of the game it is, where you're at on the field when you're in this third down, what kind of protection you have," quarterback Drew Lock said. "There's a lot that goes into decisions that are made when you're on the field. Obviously, it's in our mind that we're trying to get the first down every time we get to a third down. But there is a lot that goes in decisions as far as taking care of the football, getting it into a guy's hands to let them make a play. You can't do anything with the sack. You can't do anything with an incompletion.

"As long as you're getting the ball in somebody's hands, giving us a chance to get a first down, I don't know if there's much you can ask for besides that.”