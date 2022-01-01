Firefighters battle house fire to start new year
ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in St. Joseph rang in 2022 by battling a house fire.
The fire started around 11 p.m. and was out by 3 a.m.
The fire happened on Marilyn Drive, half a mile north of Interstate 74. Firefighters from several towns responded, including Sidney, Homer, Ogden and Royal, along with deputies from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.
The house looks to be a total loss.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.
Comments / 1