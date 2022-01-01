ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign County, IL

Firefighters battle house fire to start new year

By Bradley Zimmerman
 3 days ago

ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in St. Joseph rang in 2022 by battling a house fire.

The fire started around 11 p.m. and was out by 3 a.m.

The fire happened on Marilyn Drive, half a mile north of Interstate 74. Firefighters from several towns responded, including Sidney, Homer, Ogden and Royal, along with deputies from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

The house looks to be a total loss.

