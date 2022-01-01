ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRQE News 13

New Year’s Eve death deemed a homicide

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PV6wl_0daeGio000

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a homicide in northeast Albuquerque that happened on New Year’s Eve. Albuquerque Police Department responded around 4:40 p.m. Friday at a home at 1013 Maggies Ave. to calls of what witnesses said appeared to be a person unconscious, visible through a window.

Story continues below

According to an APD press release, when officers got into the house, they confirmed the person had died. The person was initially thought to have suffered an overdose, based on information from the initial call. After an examination, however, medical investigators discovered through a large amount of hair that the person had been shot in the head and a homicide investigation began.

The identities of the victim or any suspects are unknown at this time. No other information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 1

Related
KRQE News 13

Road rage suspect arrested in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspect in a road rage incident in Santa Fe has been arrested. Police say 27-year-old David Dean Gallegos shot and wounded another driver two weeks ago. The victim told officers Gallegos side-swiped her car on Cerrillos Road so she followed him to get his license plate number. She says Gallegos rammed […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect named in Farmington OIS

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Farmington police are searching for a man they say shot and wounded an officer Friday night. Officials say police located 22-year-old Elias Buck in regards to a possible drunk driving incident in the area of East Main St. and North Tucker Ave. around 10:18 p.m. That’s when police say Buck took out […]
FARMINGTON, NM
KRQE News 13

Man allegedly kidnaps daughter at gunpoint

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping his daughter at gunpoint. According to the criminal complaint, Jeremiah Maria pulled a gun on his wife before kidnapping their daughter and stealing his wife’s car. Police were interviewing people outside of Jeremiah’s apartment when he pulled up in the stolen car with the child […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Former Santa Rosa firefighter in trouble again

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A former New Mexico firefighter, with a long criminal history, is in trouble again. The 41-year-old from Santa Rosa has more than a dozen criminal charges including multiple DWIs, drug offenses, and a burglary conviction. Now, Jose Urban, a firefighter for the Santa Rosa Fire Department, up until this week, has ended up […]
SANTA ROSA, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Public Safety#Unm#Covid#Data Reporting#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

APD arrests suspect in Jan. 2021 murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say a suspect in a homicide from last year killed a man for backing into his car. Adelio Gallegos Jr., 41, was arrested in connection to the murder on January 25, 2021, near Central and San Mateo. Police say the victim, Mike Guerra backed into a green Infiniti and tried […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Domestic dispute leads to SWAT situation in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have arrested a man who barricaded himself in a northwest Albuquerque residence for over four hours. Daniel Gonzales, 36, was taken into custody early Friday morning and charged with aggravated battery and false imprisonment in the area of the 5700 block of Piñon Flats Rd. According to a criminal complaint, police […]
KRQE News 13

Arrest warrant filed for July murder of Aztec woman

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – A 21-year-old has been charged with the murder of a 52-year-old mother from Aztec. Jaden Ortega is accused of shooting multiple times through the door of an Aztec home in July 2021, in what may have been an attempted robbery. Julie Harris was shot and killed and her 15-year-old daughter was at […]
AZTEC, NM
KRQE News 13

Witness: Pedestrian ran out into road at Wyoming and Spain

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian Friday night. In an APD press release, a witness said the crash happened when a pedestrian ran out into the road of Wyoming Blvd. at Spain Rd. and was struck by a white Dodge pickup truck going south. The witness […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO: Decomposing body found in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Deputies with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide after finding a decomposed body in northwest Albuquerque. Officials say on January 5, deputies responded around 10:15 p.m. to reports of possible human remains near a ditch bank in the 2300 block of Dietz Farm Rd BCSO investigators, along with Violent […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

2 suspects in June 2020 Albuquerque murder arrested in Utah

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two people have been arrested in Utah for an Albuquerque murder. Breon Lamont Kindred, 28, is accused of shooting Lavon King over an alleged stolen bike in 2020. They say Kindred spotted King on the bike along Pennsylvania near Zuni and shot him. Kindred took off with the bike and police say […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Crime Stoppers looking for attempted robbery suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers are on the lookout for a suspect police say attempted to rob a local business in the southeast part of town. On February 24, 2021, APD was dispatched to the area of 6522 Central Ave. in reference to an audible alarm. Officials say when police arrived, they noticed […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

2 accused of murdering man over bike

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is searching for two suspects accused of shooting a man over a stolen bicycle. Police say 28-year-old Breon Kindred spotted Lavon King riding what he believed to be his stolen bike on Pennsylvania near Zuni. They say 28-year-old Davon Pritchett was riding a moped; they both pulled over […]
KRQE News 13

Sandia Peak Tram reopens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sandia Peak Tram reopened Saturday. This is a week after 21 people were trapped overnight. All onboard were employees and ended up being stranded on the tram for hours when a frozen emergency line forced the cars to stop. The tram’s maintenance team says it has since conducted a thorough inspection […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Police find serial armed robbery suspect hiding under bed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police have arrested someone they say is potentially responsible for over 10 armed robberies. On January 4, officials say police located a PT Cruiser featured in a recent Crime Stoppers bulletin at the Ambassador Inn on Candelaria near 12th Street. According to an APD press release, police followed the car to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is searching for the pickup involved in a hit-and-run. Police say on December 27 at around 9:51 p.m., Joseph Benavidez was walking in the center lane on eastbound Menaul near San Pedro. That’s when a pickup hit Benavidez, the pickup stopped for a few seconds then took off. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

‘It’s very troubling for us’: Spike in vehicle break-ins at Petroglyph trailhead

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials are now warning hikers after a spike in car break-ins at the Petroglyph National Monument. Almost all the crime is happening at just one of the trailheads. Park officials are recommending people consider hiking in other areas of the monument. “It’s a great time to visit the monument right now, it’s beautiful […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy