Weather closings and delays

 3 days ago
Following are local and area closings and delays due to the weather. The list will be updated as needed. Alexanderwohl Mennonite Church - Goessel, closed and morning services canceled. Burns Cornerstone...

Salina Post

City of Salina prepping for upcoming winter storm

In advance of the winter storm forecast to hit late Wednesday into Thursday morning, the City of Salina has issued the following statement. With weather forecasts for winter conditions possible again late Wednesday evening (January 5) and into Thursday (January 6), the City of Salina is making preparations to pre-treat roadways with salt and Magnesium Chloride brine (MgCl2), treat initial accumulations of snow with salt and MgCl2, and if necessary plow roadways.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Wind chill advisories issued for early Thursday

Wind chill advisories have been issued for our area in advance of the winter storm forecast to hit late Wednesday into Thursday. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a wind chill advisory in effect from 12 a.m.-11 a.m. Thursday for the following counties in our area. Ellsworth County.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Blood shortage continues; donate at Eagle Radio blood drive Jan. 13

You can help the American Red Cross alleviate the country's historically low blood inventory by donating blood during the Eagle Radio Blood Drive on Jan. 13. "Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. Donors hold the key to humanity by helping ensure patients in need have access to lifesaving blood products over the winter months. Donors of all blood types are needed to give now to ensure blood is available when patients need it," the American Red Cross noted.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

NWS: Sub-zero wind chills, light snow midweek in our area

The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a special weather statement for the following counties in our area. The statement is as follows. Dangerously cold temperatures will return to the area Wednesday night through Thursday night, with wind chill values falling down into the 5 below zero to 20 below zero range. In addition to the cold temperatures, a quick round of light accumulating snow is likely Wednesday evening through early Thursday morning, with 1 to 3 inches of snow possible. At this time, the greatest risk of seeing accumulating snow, greater than 1 inch, is across northern Kansas, along and north of the Interstate 70 corridor. South of there, a dusting to a half an inch of snow is forecast, with some areas along the Oklahoma Kansas state line not seeing much, if any, snow. These amounts, and the area at greatest risk of accumulating snow, may change, so stay tuned to later forecasts and updates.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Frigid wind chills, one to two inches of snow in our near future

Bitter cold wind chills and some snow are again forecast to assault the area. According to the National Weather Service in Wichita, Arctic air is forecast to bring sub-zero wind chills back to central and eastern Kansas Wednesday night into Thursday. If you have to be out in it, please take precautions and dress appropriately. Also be sure to bring pets inside.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

