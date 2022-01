A Minnesota State Trooper is uninjured, but his squad vehicle was not as lucky after it was struck on the shoulder of a busy interstate during Friday morning's rush hour. State Patrol spokesman Sgt. Troy Christianson says the trooper was pulled over on the shoulder of I-35W at Highway 36, investigating a single-car crash around 7:45 a.m. when the incident occurred. The trooper was outside his vehicle when the driver of a Honda CRV rear-ended the squad, sending it careening into the unoccupied car involved in the original crash.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO