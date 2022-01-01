ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Adams vows New York won’t be ‘controlled by crises’ as NYC mayor

Derrick
 3 days ago

New York City “will not be controlled by crises,” Eric Adams declared in his first speech in office, a little more than 12 hours after he was sworn in as the city’s 110th mayor. In a brief address that lasted less than 11 minutes, Adams pledged...

www.thederrick.com

Daily News

NYC Mayor Adams vows to reduce fines for mom-and-pop businesses, orders results in three months

Mayor Adams ordered city agencies on Tuesday to begin phasing out “unnecessary” business fines in an effort to bring relief to mom-and-pop businesses that have struggled during the pandemic. The executive order, which Adams signed at Pearl River Mart in lower Manhattan, requires that within three months several city agencies identify the 25 violations that lead to the most summonses and fines ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Eric Adams Signs Executive Order That Eliminates Unnecessary Violations Impacting Small Businesses

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Eric Adams has signed a new executive order to help small businesses in the city save money by slashing through red tape. Adams said Tuesday the order will help the establishments get back on their feet after the pandemic, by getting rid of unnecessary violations and reducing penalties for first-time offenders, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported. He embarked on what he called a new chapter for small businesses, with a new jacket from Pearl River Mart in SoHo, where he signed the order to reform existing business regulations so that city agencies issue fewer fines and penalties to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Who’s who in Eric Adams’ administration

Yes, New York City Mayor Eric Adams is thinking about “emotional intelligence” as he fills out his administration, but he’s also thinking about demographic representation. He said for months that he would appoint a woman to lead the New York City Police Department and he did, setting up Keechant Sewell to be the first female commissioner to lead the country’s largest police force. The man who narrowly defeated two women in the Democratic primary also announced that five of his deputy mayors will be women – four of them women of color. And the leader of the city Department of Correction will be a Latino man, Louis Molina, overseeing a majority Black and Latino workforce overseeing jails where the majority of people incarcerated are also people of color.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Experts: New York vastly undercounting COVID-19 cases

NEW YORK — Every day, New York State has reported tens of thousands of positive COVID-19 tests during this current omicron surge, but Dr. Denis Nash, an epidemiologist at the CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy, said he believes the true number of COVID cases is much higher. “We have always been […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

United Federation Of Teachers Not Happy With New York City’s Decision To Have In-Person Learning In Schools On Monday

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With the rise in COVID-19 cases has come a push for New York City Public Schools to go remote this week. Some districts in New Jersey and Westchester County have already made that call, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported. On Sunday, there was a line out the door of a COVID testing center on the Upper West Side. The positivity rate in New York City is almost 22%, with the highest rate — nearly 27% — in the Bronx. But Mayor Eric Adams said that won’t stop schools from opening Monday. “The stats are clear. The safest place for children...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MSNBC

Eric Adams becomes New York City's 110th mayor

New York City's newest mayor Eric Adams sits down with Jonathan Capehart less than 36 hours after taking office. Adams will inherit one of the biggest municipal budgets and largest workforces in the Big Apple's history. He is the second Black person to ever be elected to that office.Jan. 2, 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cbslocal.com

‘Hope Is Walking Into City Hall’: Eric Adams Vows To Make City Government Better On Whirlwind First Day As NYC Mayor

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Saturday was a whirlwind day for New York City’s new mayor, Eric Adams. In addition to responding to a police officer who was shot, he rode the subway to work, called 911 to report a crime and told New Yorkers that his first 100 days will be dedicated to something he called “GSD” — getting stuff done.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

