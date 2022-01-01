ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Heavy rain, storms and perhaps a bit of snow in the Triad forecast

By John Deem
Winston-Salem Journal
 3 days ago

After a record-breaking New Year’s Day, the Triad is in for potentially strong thunderstorms Sunday and the possibility of some snow early Monday. Triad temperatures hit 77 degrees Saturday afternoon, topping the...

journalnow.com

FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 Forecast: Cold air sets the stage for snow

Bundle up! It is cold out the door this morning, especially when you factor in the strong northerly winds! That cold air will set the stage for snow to return tonight and into Thursday morning. The latest timeline and impacts to your morning commute for Thursday are in the update here! FOX 4 meteorologists Joe […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Season's 1st winter snowfall headed to Western Pennsylvania

Just when it seemed like the region was headed for the winter that wasn’t, the first significant snowfall of the season is expected to arrive later this week. Up to 2-3 inches of accumulation is predicted for Thursday, with 4-6 inches in the higher elevations, according to meteorologist Pat Herald of the National Weather Service office in Moon.
PITTSBURGH, PA
#Heavy Rain#Triad#Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Another Blast Of Snow Oozing Into The State

DENVER(CBS)- Wind ahead of Colorado’s next snow maker managed to reach hurricane force again in the mountains, foothills and adjacent plains of the Front Range! Credit CBS4   The extreme winds have weakened a tad ahead of our next shot at big moisture. Several ingredients are coming together for a quick Arctic Blast of cold and snow. On the weather map we have another atmospheric river of moisture and two storm systems pushing into the northern Rockies. Credit CBS4 The brunt of this storm will hit Wyoming but, northern Colorado will get a good shot of heavy snow and colder temperatures. With some of that snow making it’s way into the Denver metro area. Credit CBS4 There are Winter Storm Warnings posted for the northern and central mountains of the state thru noon Thursday. Some areas could see 1 to 2 feet of snow with a few isolated areas near Rocky Mountain National Park reaching near 3 feet! Credit CBS4 The Denver metro area, I-25 corridor will see snow by afternoon with several inches expected Wednesday afternoon and evening. Credit CBS4  
DENVER, CO
CBS Baltimore

Time To Prepare: More Snow On The Way For Thursday Into Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We are setting our sights on a Thursday p.m. to Friday a.m. storm system that will follow the same pattern as earlier this week, bringing more snow to the region. A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Thursday at 6 p.m. and remain in effect until 7 a.m. Friday. The “Watch” will be elevated to a “Warning” as we get within about 12 hours of the event. First, there will be a weak cold front moving across the mid-Atlantic Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. It will reinforce the cold air in place. The area of low pressure bringing the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Chicago Tribune

Blowing snow, strong winds, and single-digit temps are expected over the next few days, forecasters say

Bundle up, Chicago. A cold front on Wednesday will bring temperatures in the upper teens and a wind chill factor in the single digits that will last until the weekend, forecasters say. Wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph and temperatures around 32 degrees were expected Tuesday evening, but by Wednesday morning, temperatures will drop into the upper teens, according to National Weather Service ...
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
cbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Bitter Cold Going Into Wednesday, Expect Drifting Snow

CHICAGO (CBS) — An arctic front on the way tonight, so we can expect widespread blowing and drifting snow with high winds Tuesday night and Wednesday. According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, this is especially true in open, rural areas. A Winter Weather Advisory covers those counties.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

PennDOT Preparing For Accumulating Snow From Incoming Storm

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The National Weather Service has updated their data overnight on incoming snow, and we want you to be prepared. Despite the relatively warm temperatures so far, our area is expected to see ice and snow in the coming days. Latest data=storm further south, bit faster. Changes to forecast. Expect more as models get a better handle on track and speed. Snow reaches south late Thu aft. Spreads N in the eve. 6 to 9 hour window for snow. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/f9MIxhqrDk — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) January 5, 2022 PennDOT says they’re ready to tackle any winter weather we may get. To this...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Starting Overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect overnight into Wednesday due to the risk of blowing and drifting snow that could create low visibilities and slick spots. According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, strong cold front will move into the area early Wednesday morning...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Winter Weather Advisory Until 9 A.M. Wednesday Due To Freezing Rain

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The threat of freezing rain has prompted a winter weather advisory for the entire Philadelphia region until 9 a.m. Wednesday. This will mainly impact Interstate 95 and eastern parts of the area. The rain is expected to cause a light glaze of ice due to cold morning temperatures and road surfaces, according to the National Weather Service. Winter Weather Advisory this morning for a light glaze of ice. Some freezing rain/drizzle this morning with temps at or below freezing. Road surfaces are also cold; watch for slippery conditions on untreated surfaces especially bridges and overpasses. #dewx #mdwx #njwx #pawx —...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Weather And Wind Advisory In Effect

CHICAGO (CBS)– Bitter cold conditions are setting in across the area. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Wednesday as temperatures fall to the teens. A Wind Advisory is also in effect as blustery winds gust over 40 miles per hour. The wind is expected to cause blowing and drifting snow that can create hazardous driving conditions in open areas. Off and on snow showers possible Wednesday, with little to no accumulation. By Thursday and Friday, wind chills are near zero with temperatures between 10 and 20 degrees.
CHICAGO, IL

