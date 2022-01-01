ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruins top Sabres in OT in Boston's first game in over two weeks

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlie Coyle scored 34 seconds into overtime in his return from COVID-19 protocol to lift the Boston Bruins over the visiting Buffalo Sabres 4-3 in the Bruins' first game in over two weeks on Saturday afternoon. Coyle took a feed from Brad Marchand through the right circle and skated...

NHL

Recap: Bruins defeat Red Wings in first game of 2022, 5-1

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings dropped their second consecutive game on Sunday afternoon, falling 5-1 against the division rival Boston Bruins at Little Caesars Arena. In a physical game that featured numerous skirmishes, the clubs combined for 32 penalty minutes. With the loss, Detroit moved to 15-15-3 overall. Boston...
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Game 28: Boston Bruins @ Detroit Red Wings Lines, Preview

The Boston Bruins (15-10-2, 32 pts), will try to keep the New Year good times rolling when they travel to the Detroit Red Wings (15-14-3, 33 pts), in the second half of back-to-back weekend matinees in a 1 PM ET (NESN, 98.5 the Sports Hub, Bally Sports Detroit) road game at Little Caesars Arena.
NHL
Brad Marchand
Jeff Skinner
Linus Ullmark
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways From Bruins’ Overtime Win Over Sabres

After a 16-day break that included a COVID-19 shutdown for the Boston Bruins and then a league-wide shut down for six days, the Black and Gold returned to action for the first time since a 3-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Dec. 16, when they hosted the Buffalo Sabres on New Years Day. For the first time in a long time, coach Bruce Cassidy had most of his roster intact for the game.
NHL
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL
#Nhl#The Boston Bruins#Buffalo Sabres 4 3
Hockey
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
Sports
The Hockey Writers

5 Blackhawks Who Could Be Traded This Season

With the Blackhawks sporting an 11-16-2 record, it’s pretty easy to tell that they are destined to be sellers. They have many players with expiring contracts, so we could see them make a lot of trades at the deadline. With that, they also have other young players who have been in the rumor mill, so the possibility of them being moved is there, too. Let’s take a gander at a handful of specific trade candidates from the Blackhawks.
NHL

