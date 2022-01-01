USPS delivered 96.9% of shipments on time in weeks before Christmas

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. postal service and other private carriers reported improved delivery performance over 2020 in the days leading up to Christmas.

USPS delivered 96.9% of shipments on time between Dec. 12 and Dec. 21, compared to 93.6% in 2020, according to data by software company ShipMatrix, which analyzes shipping data.

UPS also reported 97.1%, up from 95.8% in 2020, while FedEx fell from 95.2% in 2020 to 91.2% in 2021.

Additionally, the carriers showed high rates of certainty delivering online orders to arrive by Christmas Eve with 98.4% certainty from FedEx, 99.5% from UPS and 99.2% from USPS, with data showing some delayed parcels were delivered on Christmas Day.

"The carriers are achieving better results aided by additional capacity initiatives and reduced demand for delivery resulting from more consumers buying their gifts earlier and at brick-and-mortar stores," ShipMatrix said.

The improvement from USPS came after delays in mail service in September as the postal service began to implement new service standards under Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's 10-year plan.