ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Feeling lucky in 2022? Year’s first drawing boasts $500M jackpot

By Sarah Vasile
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3idvJN_0daeCQ0e00

New Yorkers could start their new year off with a bang — and a lot of extra money in their pocket.

Powerball’s first drawing of the year is set for 11 p.m. Saturday; those who want to purchase a ticket have until 10 p.m. Saturday to do so.

The Powerball jackpot has been growing since October, when a Californian claimed almost $700 million. New York’s last winner came in September 2020, and won $94.8 million.

There have been three second prize Powerball winning tickets sold in New York since the roll up began.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

NY Lottery ticket worth half a million sold at Harlem deli

HARLEM, Manhattan — Someone who bought a PICK 10 lottery ticket at a Harlem Deli could be $500,000 richer Tuesday morning. According to the New York Lottery, a top prize-winning ticket worth half a million dollars was sold for Monday night’s drawing at Urban Gourmet Deli Corp., located at 1917 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Creating sustainable new year’s resolutions in 2022

NEW YORK — Studies show that more than half of people quit their new year’s resolutions within a month. But there are some simple tricks to help find your way to success.  Psychotherapist and author Niro Feliciano joined the PIX11 News to chat about the trappings of resolutions, creating sustainable habits and more. Watch the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
PIX11

NYPD arrests 17 alleged gang members in Brooklyn pre-dawn raids

FORT GREENE, Brooklyn — NYPD officers suited up, rolled out and arrested 17 alleged violent gang members in several simultaneous pre-dawn raids on Tuesday. PIX11 News was there as officials warned the officers to be careful. “Remember when you go through those doors – every one of these individuals processed a gun or used a […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

How effective are at-home COVID tests? NJ doctor weighs in

NEW YORK — As COVID cases continue to climb, officials have stressed the importance of taking at-home rapid tests to minimize long lines at testing sites. But how do they hold up in the age of omicron? And are we using them correctly? Dr. Shereef Elnahal, CEO and president of University Hospital in Newark, joined […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Jackpot#Powerball Drawing#New Yorkers#Californian
PIX11

Hard-hit restaurant, retail and arts industries work to rebuild

NEW YORK — New York City restaurants, retail stores and the arts were hit hardest by pandemic. A new report from New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli highlights the impact of the pandemic on the city, studying economic factors and reviewed the distribution of federal aid. The report counts 169,700 jobs lost in the city […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

New York offers up to $50K in aid for homeowners who lost income during pandemic

New York State is now accepting applications for its $500 million Homeowner Assistance Fund. Low- and moderate-income homeowners who’ve lost income during the COVID-19 pandemic may qualify for up to $50,000 in aid.  State Sen. Zellnor Myrie said the funding is only available for a limited amount of time. “There is no time to waste,” he said, […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
NewsBreak
Sports
PIX11

Experts: New York vastly undercounting COVID-19 cases

NEW YORK — Every day, New York State has reported tens of thousands of positive COVID-19 tests during this current omicron surge, but Dr. Denis Nash, an epidemiologist at the CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy, said he believes the true number of COVID cases is much higher. “We have always been […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

New Bronx COVID testing site opens as positivity rates soar in borough

FOXHURST— A much-needed new mobile COVID testing site opens Wednesday morning at Benjamin Gladstone Square in the Bronx, where the positivity rate is creeping toward 28% overall for the borough. Broken down further, the Bronx is home to the 10 zip codes with the highest seven-day positivity rates across the city, some even inching toward […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Ireon Roach talks midseason premiere of ‘The 4400’

In two weeks, “The 4400” is back with its midseason premiere. In the show, 4,400 missing people reappear in Detroit with no memory of what happened to them, and they haven’t aged a bit since their disappearances. Ireon Roach stars as “Keisha Taylor,” a corrections officer called to work the case. The actress spoke with […]
TV SERIES
PIX11

PIX11

16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy