Feeling lucky in 2022? Year’s first drawing boasts $500M jackpot
New Yorkers could start their new year off with a bang — and a lot of extra money in their pocket.
Powerball’s first drawing of the year is set for 11 p.m. Saturday; those who want to purchase a ticket have until 10 p.m. Saturday to do so.
The Powerball jackpot has been growing since October, when a Californian claimed almost $700 million. New York’s last winner came in September 2020, and won $94.8 million.
There have been three second prize Powerball winning tickets sold in New York since the roll up began.
