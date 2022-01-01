Feeling lucky in 2022? Year’s first drawing boasts $500M jackpot

New Yorkers could start their new year off with a bang — and a lot of extra money in their pocket.

Powerball’s first drawing of the year is set for 11 p.m. Saturday; those who want to purchase a ticket have until 10 p.m. Saturday to do so.

The Powerball jackpot has been growing since October, when a Californian claimed almost $700 million. New York’s last winner came in September 2020, and won $94.8 million.

There have been three second prize Powerball winning tickets sold in New York since the roll up began.

