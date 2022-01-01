Teenage girl in Jamestown New York dead after being struck by semi
A 15-year-old girl from Jamestown, New York is dead after being struck by a semi-truck after she attempted to cross the road on December 31st.
According to the Jamestown New York Police Department, this happened just before 12:30 p.m. on West 6th Street and Washington Street.
The young girl has been identified as 15-year-old Alexis Catherine Hughan of Jamestown.Accident on Bayfront Parkway sends four people to the hospital
The driver of the vehicle, 58-year-old Randall J. Rolison, was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.
For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending the results of further investigation.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.
Comments / 9