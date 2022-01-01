ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Teenage girl in Jamestown New York dead after being struck by semi

By Brian Wilk
 3 days ago

A 15-year-old girl from Jamestown, New York is dead after being struck by a semi-truck after she attempted to cross the road on December 31st.

According to the Jamestown New York Police Department, this happened just before 12:30 p.m. on West 6th Street and Washington Street.

The young girl has been identified as 15-year-old Alexis Catherine Hughan of Jamestown.

Accident on Bayfront Parkway sends four people to the hospital

The driver of the vehicle, 58-year-old Randall J. Rolison, was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending the results of further investigation.

Comments / 9

Paganlass
2d ago

An innocent child is dead because someone decided to not only get behind the wheel high but behind the wheel of an 18 wheeler high. He should be put to death

Reply
3
Helen Childs
3d ago

Not the officers, they did best they could with what they have to work with!!!! PLEASE, we as a State need to do SOMETHING TO RECTIFY THESE LAWS!!🙏🙏🙏🙏💔💔💔💔

Reply
2
