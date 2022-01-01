Teenage girl in Jamestown New York dead after being struck by semi

A 15-year-old girl from Jamestown, New York is dead after being struck by a semi-truck after she attempted to cross the road on December 31st.

According to the Jamestown New York Police Department, this happened just before 12:30 p.m. on West 6th Street and Washington Street.

The young girl has been identified as 15-year-old Alexis Catherine Hughan of Jamestown.

The driver of the vehicle, 58-year-old Randall J. Rolison, was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending the results of further investigation.

