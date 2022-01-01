ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coyle gets OT winner as Bruins rally past Sabres, 4-3

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (AP) — Charlie Coyle scored on a wrist shot from the slot 34 seconds into overtime and Boston completed a 4-3 comeback victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday in the Bruins’ first game in 16 days. Playing for the first time since Dec. 16 after...

