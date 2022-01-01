ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter storms may cause delivery delays

By Times Staff
NWI.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a winter weather advisory in effect for our delivery area. Due to...

www.nwitimes.com

Comments / 0

WEAU-TV 13

TRIPLE WINTER THREAT: Accumulating snow, gusty winds, falling temperatures Wednesday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Our first winter storm of 2022 will not drop a significant snow on the area, but will be more impactful than what you’d think, as strengthening winds and falling temperatures make for a combination of winter hazards. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 6pm Wednesday for snow accumulations and blowing and drifting snow that will keep roads slippery and reduce visibility. If you have to be out on the roads, allow for extra time to make your destination as it will be a slow go around the area!
EAU CLAIRE, WI
New York Post

What to do if you’re trapped in your car during a snowstorm

Winter driving safety is usually about keeping your car on the road in slippery conditions, but sometimes the weather is so severe that drivers get trapped on the road alone or in traffic for hours, sometimes overnight. It’s a rare but dangerous situation that could lead to frostbite, hypothermia and...
TRAFFIC
NBCMontana

Weather causes school delays

NBC Montana Staff — School is delayed Wednesday in Corvallis until s 10:30 a.m. Plan on buses running routes two hours later. NBC Montana will add updates for other schools as we receive them.
CORVALLIS, MT
WGN TV

Winter Weather Advisory issued as arctic cold blows into Chicago area

A classic high wind set-up coming together later Tuesday in Wednesday. Winter Weather Advisories go into effect at 9 p.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m. Wednesday for Kane, Lake and McHenry counties in Illinois. And starting at 3 a.m. through 6 p.m. Wednesday for DuPage, Cook and Will counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana.
CHICAGO, IL
OutThere Colorado

FORECAST: 24-plus inches, 75 MPH gusts possible during incoming Colorado storm

More snow is set to hit parts of Colorado in upcoming days and most residents are expected to see at least a few flakes. According to the National Weather Service, another storm system will move into the northern and central mountains of Colorado on Tuesday, making several inches of snow possible through Thursday. Potential impacts include near-zero visibility, blowing and drifting snow, and snow-packed roads. A 'winter storm watch' has been activated in the Elkhead, Park, and Gore ranges, found near Steamboat Springs, warning of up to two feet of snow and wind gusts up to 75 miles per hour.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Baltimore

Time To Prepare: More Snow On The Way For Thursday Into Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We are setting our sights on a Thursday PM to Friday AM storm system that will follow the same pattern as earlier this week, bringing more snow to the region. A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Thursday at 6 PM and remain in effect until Friday 7 AM. The “Watch” will be elevated to a “Warning” as we get within about 12 hours of the event. First, there will be a weak cold front moving across the mid-Atlantic this afternoon through Thursday morning. It will reinforce the cold air in place. The area of low pressure bringing the...
BALTIMORE, MD
cbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Starting Overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect overnight into Wednesday due to the risk of blowing and drifting snow that could create low visibilities and slick spots. According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, strong cold front will move into the area early Wednesday morning...
CHICAGO, IL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Season's 1st winter snowfall headed to Western Pennsylvania

Just when it seemed like the region was headed for the winter that wasn’t, the first significant snowfall of the season is expected to arrive later this week. Up to 2-3 inches of accumulation is predicted for Thursday, with 4-6 inches in the higher elevations, according to meteorologist Pat Herald of the National Weather Service office in Moon.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Bitter Cold Going Into Wednesday, Expect Drifting Snow

CHICAGO (CBS) — An arctic front on the way tonight, so we can expect widespread blowing and drifting snow with high winds Tuesday night and Wednesday. According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, this is especially true in open, rural areas. A Winter Weather Advisory covers those counties.
CHICAGO, IL
KVOE

Light snow, biting cold set to return to area

Driving conditions are back to full speed across the area after high temperatures near 50 degrees Monday, although travel issues could return to the KVOE listening area before the work week ends. The temps helped to clear an inch or less of a snow-and-ice combination that made for difficult driving...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

