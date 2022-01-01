Winter storms may cause delivery delays

More snow is set to hit parts of Colorado in upcoming days and most residents are expected to see at least a few flakes. According to the National Weather Service, another storm system will move into the northern and central mountains of Colorado on Tuesday, making several inches of snow possible through Thursday. Potential impacts include near-zero visibility, blowing and drifting snow, and snow-packed roads. A 'winter storm watch' has been activated in the Elkhead, Park, and Gore ranges, found near Steamboat Springs, warning of up to two feet of snow and wind gusts up to 75 miles per hour.
