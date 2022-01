A woman in California convicted in the brutal 2015 slaying of her newborn son may spend the rest of her life in prison after withdrawing her insanity plea. Appearing before Judge Kenneth Twisselman II on Monday, 32-year-old Elvira Farias formally withdrew her original plea of not guilty by reason of insanity, Bakersfield CBS affiliate KBAK-TV reported. The plea withdrawal means that the jury will not have to hear arguments on the validity of the insanity claim and the case will proceed to a sentencing hearing.

