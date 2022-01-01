North Myrtle Beach Fire ends 2021 with record number of calls handled

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue logged nearly 6,000 calls in 2021, nearly 1,000 more than the department’s record set in 2020.

Crews responded to 5,933 calls in 2021, the final one coming about 11:30 p.m. Friday, NMBFR said Saturday in a Facebook post. The previous record was 4,952.

The department’s busy trend continued overnight as crews started off the new year by responding to three more incidents — a medical call, a cooking fire at the Foxfire Mobile Home Park and a public-assistance call.

