In first, Greece banned music on New Year's Eve

Las Vegas Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreek health minister Thanos Plevris banned music from being played at all commercial venues during 2022 New Year's celebrations. The move was part of new restrictions aimed at slowing a surge in COVID-19 infections caused by the Omicron variant. Originally planned to be...

The Independent

Greece bans public Christmas and New Year celebrations to curb Omicron

Greece has banned public Christmas and New Year’s Eve festivities and mandated mask-wearing in open spaces to help to curb the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.The measures will be in effect from Friday morning and will also require citizens to wear two masks or masks offering high protection on public transport and in supermarkets. Foreign visitors are “strongly encouraged” to take two PCR tests a few days after arrival, the health ministry said on Thursday.Health minister Thanos Plevris said additional measures were expected in the new year, mainly in entertainment and sports events, to avoid another lockdown.“We are constantly...
mixmag.net

​Music banned at venues and nightclubs across Greece as cases rise

Greece has pulled forward plans for new year COVID restrictions as cases continue to skyrocket across the country. On Wednesday, December 29, Greece’s Health Minister Thanos Plevris announced that such restrictions would come into effect the following day. Under new enforcement, music will be banned at nightclubs, bars, and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

CDC keeps UK at top of ‘do not travel’ list for 24th week running and adds Caribbean island as Omicron spreads

Aruba is the only country added by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the greatest-risk category of its updated 2022 travel advisory while the UK has remained in this category for 24 weeks.The list, updated for the first time this year on 4 January, divides countries based on Covid-19 levels and the risk of travel.The Caribbean country is the only addition to the Level 4 category, which includes countries where more than 500 Covid cases have been reported per 100,000 people in the last 28 days.More than 80 countries are currently in this category.US citizens...
TRAVEL
BBC

New Year's Eve fireworks kill and injure in Europe despite bans

Fireworks have killed three people and injured scores others in Europe despite bans being in place against their use. In the Netherlands, a 12-year-old boy was killed and another seriously injured watching an adult set off a home-made device, local media reported. Dutch police have arrested a man. In Germany,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

What Covid-19 restrictions are in place across the UK in 2022?

Governments have altered coronavirus rules in the new year period amid the rising case rates fuelled by the Omicron variant.The self-isolation period has been reduced in most of the UK while schoolchildren in England will now be required to wear face coverings in the classroom.Here, the PA news agency looks at how Covid-19 measures compare in the four nations.– What is happening in England?The Education Secretary has said face-to-face teaching will continue and remain “the norm” as he outlined a series of Covid measures for schools.Nadhim Zahawi said secondary pupils will have to wear masks in classrooms and should have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
industryglobalnews24.com

Portugal to Approve Lithium Mining

Portugal might approve mining for lithium by next year. The country is said to have the largest reserves of lithium in Europe. Lithium along with cobalt and nickel plays a vital role in the production of electric batteries for vehicles. This will reduce Europe’s dependence for the element on outside sources.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
