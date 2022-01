The Columbus Blue Jackets were steamrolled on Tuesday night 7-2 by the Tampa Bay Lightning. I don’t think there was anybody who realistically expected the Jackets to come out of this game with a victory, but I also don’t think too many people thought it would be this bad. To be fair, the Blue Jackets were out their top defensive pairing of Zach Werenski and Jake Bean, not to mention their best forward as of late, Alexandre Texier.

NHL ・ 13 HOURS AGO