95-year-old Kennebec County Woman Dies in New Year’s Day Fire
A 95-year-old Chelsea woman died in a fire that destroyed her home on New Year's Day, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety. Shortly before 6:50 a.m....bigcountry969.com
A 95-year-old Chelsea woman died in a fire that destroyed her home on New Year's Day, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety. Shortly before 6:50 a.m....bigcountry969.com
Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://bigcountry969.com
Comments / 0