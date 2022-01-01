ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

95-year-old Kennebec County Woman Dies in New Year’s Day Fire

By Mark Shaw
Big Country 96.9
Big Country 96.9
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 95-year-old Chelsea woman died in a fire that destroyed her home on New Year's Day, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety. Shortly before 6:50 a.m....

bigcountry969.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox4news.com

Lewisville firefighter collapses on New Year's Eve, dies unexpectedly

LEWISVILLE, Texas - The Lewisville Fire Department is mourning the unexpected loss of a firefighter who collapsed while off duty on New Year’s Eve. According to the Lewisville Fire Fighters Association, Landun Charles called out in distress as he and his wife were getting ready for work this past Friday morning. By the time she got to him, he had collapsed to the floor.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Big Country 96.9

Bangor Man Injured in Crash on I-95 in Island Falls

A 55-year-old man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning on Interstate 95 in Island Falls. Maine State Police say George O’Bar III of Bangor was northbound around 7:30 a.m. when his 2020 Toyota Highlander went off the highway into the median and hit a tree. O’Bar was wearing his seat belt and the impact caused the airbags to deploy, according to Sgt. Chadwick Fuller.
ACCIDENTS
Big Country 96.9

Three Lewiston Teens Charged with Arson at Former Lumber Company

Three teens have been arrested and charged with arson in connection with a fire Tuesday night that gutted a building in downtown Lewiston, Maine. The Lewiston Fire Department responded to the blaze at the former Pineland Lumber Company on Avon Street just before 6:30 p.m. Auburn firefighters provided assistance in extinguishing the fire at the site along the Androscoggin River, not far from Central Maine Medical Center.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Fire#Fire Marshal#Accident#Vassalboro#Pottstown
CBS New York

5 Businesses Destroyed By Overnight Blaze At Parsippany Strip Mall

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Investigators are trying to determine the cause of an overnight fire at a strip mall in Parsippany, New Jersey. At least five businesses will have to be demolished. The fire broke out just before 1 a.m. Tuesday at the Greenhill Plaza along Parsippany Road. The blaze went up to three alarms, and fire departments from at least three other towns assisted in getting the flames under control. It’s unclear exactly what caused the fire, but it is believed to have started in one of the restaurants. One firefighter suffered a medical issue and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
The Independent

Mother of newborn found abandoned in park tracked down after eight-month search

The mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in a park has been tracked down after an almost eight-month search.The baby, who was named George by those looking after him in hospital, was discovered clothed and wrapped in a blanket by a dog walker at The Mounds in Kings Norton, Birmingham at 5.40pm on April 22.West Midlands Police on Monday said detectives had found the newborn’s mother after pursuing more than 1,000 lines of inquiry.The force in a statement thanked the public and media for their support in finding the mother, calling the response “overwhelming” and “instrumental” in their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Couple found dead on California trail likely died trying to save baby from heat

The California family who was found dead on a hiking trail in the Sierra National Forest on 15 August probably died along with their dog because of the heat, not having enough water, and exertion, investigators believe according to a report. John Gerrish, 45, Ellen Chung, 31, their one-year-old daughter Miju, and their dog, were found dead near Hite’s Cove in the Sierra National Forest east of San Francisco. A family friend reported them missing when they didn’t get back from their one-day trip. Their deaths were considered mysterious and various hypotheses were posited, such as homicide and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Authorities ID 3 Killed In Maryland Snowplow Crash

Authorities have revealed the identities of three people killed when their car crashed into a snowplow in Montgomery County. Montgomery County Police say Shawde Ajee Nayonta Wicks, 27, of Clinton; Natasha Ann Hunter, 41, of Baltimore and Gary Eugene Early of Baltimore all died when their Cadillac collided into the back of a Peterbilt snowplow dump truck at Columbia Pike near Briggs Chaney Rd., on Jan 3.
MARYLAND STATE
Nashville News Hub

Babysitter sacrificed her life after she pushed a stroller carrying a 1-year-old baby boy out of harm’s way before an oncoming truck struck her

The 52-year-old babysitter reportedly sacrificed her own life after she pushed a stroller carrying a 1-year-old baby out of harm’s way before an oncoming truck hit her. Unfortunately, the woman died on December 31 after being hit December 20, the boy’s father said. Her daughter described her as the most selfless person ever and someone who adored looking after children.
ACCIDENTS
KSBW.com

Update: Missing Santa Cruz woman found by search and rescue team

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — UPDATE 12:55 p.m.: Bethany was located by the sheriff's office search and rescue team. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a 34-year-old woman last seen in Davenport. According to the sheriff's office, Bethany Rodgers, 34, was last seen...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KCRA.com

Man killed in apparent targeted shooting in south Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — One man is dead in what authorities believe was a targeted shooting in south Sacramento, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday. It happened on Berna Way near Highway 99 just after 5 p.m., the sheriff's office said. One man was found suffering from...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
phl17.com

43-year-old woman shot 6 times in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that left a man and woman injured Monday. The shooting happened just before 9 pm in the 2500 block of North 17th Street. Police say a 59-year-old man was shot in his stomach and back. Police took the man to Temple...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Big Country 96.9

Big Country 96.9

Presque Isle, ME
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
876K+
Views
ABOUT

Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://bigcountry969.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy