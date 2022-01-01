ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, ME

95-year-old Kennebec County Woman Dies in New Year’s Day Fire

By Mark Shaw
Q 96.1
Q 96.1
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 95-year-old Chelsea woman died in a fire that destroyed her home on New Year's Day, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety. Shortly before 6:50 a.m....

q961.com

Comments / 0

Related
Q 96.1

Maine State Police Briefs From Troop F ( Dec. 20 – Jan. 2)

Here are a few of the incidents investigated by Troop F of the Maine State Police in late December and early January. These items from the weekly police log may be minimally edited for clarity. Man Charged With OUI after Driving into Snowy Field in Hodgdon. Corporal Dennis Quint and...
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

13-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing in Moncton, N.B.

The Codiac Regional RCMP is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy from Moncton. Police say Anthony Roberts was last seen on Monday, January 3 outside a residence on Weyburn Road. Roberts was reported missing to police later that day. Police have followed up on several leads to try and locate him, but have so far been unsuccessful. Police and his family are concerned for his well-being.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Q 96.1

Bangor Man Injured in Crash on I-95 in Island Falls

A 55-year-old man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning on Interstate 95 in Island Falls. Maine State Police say George O’Bar III of Bangor was northbound around 7:30 a.m. when his 2020 Toyota Highlander went off the highway into the median and hit a tree. O’Bar was wearing his seat belt and the impact caused the airbags to deploy, according to Sgt. Chadwick Fuller.
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

Local N.H. Folk Hero ‘River Dave’ Has Sadly Been Arrested Again

Oh boy, here we go again. There's a lot to unpack here. So let's go back a bit. Over the summer, we introduced you to "River Dave", who's pretty much a local legend in rural New Hampshire. Decades ago, he'd made an agreement with a local landowner to squat on a small plot of land down by the Merrimack River in Canterbury, N.H.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Augusta, ME
Local
Maine Accidents
City
Farmingdale, ME
City
Chelsea, ME
State
Maine State
County
Kennebec County, ME
City
Vassalboro, ME
City
West Gardiner, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Chelsea, ME
Crime & Safety
Kennebec County, ME
Crime & Safety
Q 96.1

Three Lewiston Teens Charged with Arson at Former Lumber Company

Three teens have been arrested and charged with arson in connection with a fire Tuesday night that gutted a building in downtown Lewiston, Maine. The Lewiston Fire Department responded to the blaze at the former Pineland Lumber Company on Avon Street just before 6:30 p.m. Auburn firefighters provided assistance in extinguishing the fire at the site along the Androscoggin River, not far from Central Maine Medical Center.
LEWISTON, ME
Q 96.1

Two Men Arrested in Moncton Convenience Store Robbery

Police say two men are in custody following an armed robbery Tuesday evening at a convenience store in Moncton, N.B. The Codiac Regional RCMP responded to a report of an armed robbery at JM's Convenience on Mill Road in Moncton around 7:00 p.m. A man with a gun demanded money...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Fire#Fire Marshal#Accident#Pottstown
Q 96.1

Man Killed in Head-on Collision in Canaan Station, N.B.

A 19-year-old man is dead after his car collided with a tractor-trailer Wednesday afternoon in Canaan Station, N.B., northwest of Moncton. Saint-Paul Deputy Fire Chief Marc Henrie said crews arrived at the crash site on Route 126 just after 1:00 p.m., according to CHSJ Radio. Paramedics pronounced the young man dead at the scene.
ACCIDENTS
Q 96.1

Maine State Trooper Rescues Elderly Man in Storm [VIDEO]

A Maine State Trooper is credited with saving the life of a Vassalboro man with Alzheimer’s after the man wandered away from his home during Wednesday’s storm. Police began searching for 82-year-old Bernard Perry around 5:00 a.m., according to a news release from the Maine Public Safety Department. Troopers say they heard from a town plow truck driver who had seen man walking in the area in the early morning hours.
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

Law Enforcement Community Showers Mars Hill Family In Love

The local and reginal law enforcement and first responder communities turned out to support for the family of a former Limestone Police Chief. A funeral was held on Thursday afternoon at Central Aroostook High School in Mars Hill. A little about Stacey. Stacey Mahan is most known for his time...
LIMESTONE, ME
Q 96.1

Q 96.1

Presque Isle, ME
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
639K+
Views
ABOUT

Q 96.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy