95-year-old Kennebec County Woman Dies in New Year’s Day Fire

The Codiac Regional RCMP is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy from Moncton. Police say Anthony Roberts was last seen on Monday, January 3 outside a residence on Weyburn Road. Roberts was reported missing to police later that day. Police have followed up on several leads to try and locate him, but have so far been unsuccessful. Police and his family are concerned for his well-being.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 16 HOURS AGO