County Physician Dr. Robert Berke stated “We’re at war” with COVID-19 in a video posted on the County Health Department‘s Facebook page Monday. Dr. Berke, who has served as a public health officer in Canada, Africa, Thailand, and here in the United States, said this has been the most exasperating year of his career with seeing how the pandemic has been mishandled, “And right now we’re looking at 800,000 deaths of which probably almost two-thirds were avoidable because there’s vaccine available. And still such low percentage of people vaccinated in this country where other countries have gotten to 90% and are doing much better. It’s really very, very disappointing.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO